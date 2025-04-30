Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

News / National

by Staff reporter

The City of Harare has issued a stern warning to residents of Mbare flats who are reportedly refusing entry to municipal health workers deployed to fumigate their homes against a growing bedbug (tsikidzi) infestation.In a statement released Tuesday, city officials said they had noted with concern the increasing number of residents barring health teams from accessing their apartments, a move that poses serious public health risks."We encourage the residents to allow health workers immediate access to the premises or risk enforcement using police," the City said.Authorities emphasized that fumigation is a critical intervention aimed at safeguarding the health of all residents, warning that continued non-compliance could result in lease cancellations."These apartments are owned by the City of Harare. Should residents continue to block health teams, the city will have no choice but to cancel current leases and take further action," the statement read.The City said it will employ every available legal means to gain access for fumigation, stressing that the wellbeing of all Harare residents was non-negotiable.Bedbug infestations have been a recurring problem in high-density areas like Mbare, with the pests contributing to skin infections, allergic reactions, and psychological distress.City health officials are calling for cooperation from residents to ensure the success of the fumigation exercise and prevent the spread of pests across other communities."We urge all residents to cooperate fully with our health teams. This is a matter of public health, and resistance only endangers the broader population," the City said.The fumigation campaign is part of a wider urban health drive aimed at improving hygiene and living standards in Harare's oldest and most densely populated suburbs.