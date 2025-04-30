Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has announced significant progress in the development of its Mineral Development Policy and the rollout of a new Online Permit System, as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise and formalise the mining sector.According to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, the Mineral Development Policy is now 96 percent complete, while the Online Permit System has reached 90 percent completion. These updates were provided during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, where key developments under the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development were outlined.Dr Muswere said the progress aligns with the Economic Growth and Stability pillar of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which is aimed at enhancing productivity, transparency, and economic sustainability across all sectors of the economy.Among other major undertakings, Dr Muswere confirmed that construction of the Palm River Energy Metallurgical Special Economic Zone in Beitbridge is on course. The project, worth US$3.6 billion and commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is projected to generate approximately US$1.7 billion annually by 2030. It is expected to be a major contributor to the country's goal of achieving upper-middle-income status by the end of the decade.Meanwhile, in Mashonaland West Province, the expansion of the Zimplats Sulphur Dioxide (SO₂) Abatement Plant is progressing steadily. The company recently reported that it had spent US$452 million out of a US$544 million budget, reflecting solid momentum in its efforts to reduce harmful emissions and improve environmental compliance in platinum processing.Dr Muswere also confirmed the full completion of the Disco Carbon Steel Plant, located in the Chivhu-Mvuma corridor, which spans Mashonaland East and Midlands provinces. The facility is expected to boost the country's steel production capacity and create employment in the surrounding areas.The Government sees these developments as critical milestones in its push to digitise the mining sector, attract investment, and improve service delivery, particularly in mineral licensing and resource management. The near-completion of the Online Permit System will mark a significant step toward reducing bureaucratic delays and increasing transparency in the allocation of mining rights.These developments come at a time when Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to unlock the full potential of its vast mineral resources, which include gold, platinum, lithium, and iron ore.