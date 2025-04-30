Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe has announced significant progress in the development of its Mineral Development Policy and the rollout of a new Online Permit System, as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise and formalise the mining sector.

According to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere, the Mineral Development Policy is now 96 percent complete, while the Online Permit System has reached 90 percent completion. These updates were provided during a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, where key developments under the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development were outlined.

Dr Muswere said the progress aligns with the Economic Growth and Stability pillar of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which is aimed at enhancing productivity, transparency, and economic sustainability across all sectors of the economy.

Among other major undertakings, Dr Muswere confirmed that construction of the Palm River Energy Metallurgical Special Economic Zone in Beitbridge is on course. The project, worth US$3.6 billion and commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is projected to generate approximately US$1.7 billion annually by 2030. It is expected to be a major contributor to the country's goal of achieving upper-middle-income status by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile, in Mashonaland West Province, the expansion of the Zimplats Sulphur Dioxide (SO₂) Abatement Plant is progressing steadily. The company recently reported that it had spent US$452 million out of a US$544 million budget, reflecting solid momentum in its efforts to reduce harmful emissions and improve environmental compliance in platinum processing.

Dr Muswere also confirmed the full completion of the Disco Carbon Steel Plant, located in the Chivhu-Mvuma corridor, which spans Mashonaland East and Midlands provinces. The facility is expected to boost the country's steel production capacity and create employment in the surrounding areas.

The Government sees these developments as critical milestones in its push to digitise the mining sector, attract investment, and improve service delivery, particularly in mineral licensing and resource management. The near-completion of the Online Permit System will mark a significant step toward reducing bureaucratic delays and increasing transparency in the allocation of mining rights.

These developments come at a time when Zimbabwe is intensifying efforts to unlock the full potential of its vast mineral resources, which include gold, platinum, lithium, and iron ore.

Source - herald

Comments


Must Read

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

33 mins ago | 16 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

41 mins ago | 46 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

56 mins ago | 17 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

18 hrs ago | 2017 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

18 hrs ago | 495 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

19 hrs ago | 1514 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

19 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

21 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

22 hrs ago | 518 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 320 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2142 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1083 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 356 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 729 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 141 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 228 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 591 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 162 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 117 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 673 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 70 Views