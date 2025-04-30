Latest News Editor's Choice


Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Renowned gospel singer Everton Mlalazi is set to make an emotional return to his hometown of Bulawayo with the launch of the inaugural Ekhaya Worship Festival, scheduled for Africa Day, May 25. The free event promises to be a celebration of faith, culture, and community upliftment.

The festival, to be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, is more than just a musical gathering. For Mlalazi, it is a homecoming rooted in purpose and gratitude.

"Charity begins at home, and that's why this festival is so important to me," said Mlalazi. "It's about uplifting my community and creating a space where we can worship together and celebrate our roots."

The name Ekhaya, derived from the isiNdebele word for "home", captures the essence of the event—reconnecting with God, honouring cultural identity, and strengthening communal ties through shared worship.

A powerful line-up of local and regional gospel artists is set to grace the stage, including Pastor Barak, Sbu Noah, Vusa Mangena, VOP Music, Conquerors Afrika, Mai Mwamuka, Lorraine Maplanka, Takesure Zamar, Roberry Guy, Wayburn Dean and Dunamis Men. Each artist brings a unique sound and message, ensuring a rich tapestry of worship experiences.

"This line-up showcases the richness of our culture and the beauty of our faith," Mlalazi explained. "It's about blending generations and worship styles, making sure there's something for everyone—because home should feel that way."

In addition to the music, the festival will also host a Free Health Expo, offering medical check-ups, consultations, and health education. The initiative underscores Mlalazi's belief in worship as a holistic experience that nourishes body, soul, and spirit.

"Worship is not just about singing; it's about the entire experience," he said. "Spiritually uplifting people is vital, but so is ensuring their physical well-being."

With hundreds expected to attend, the Ekhaya Worship Festival is also expected to stimulate economic activity in Bulawayo. Local vendors and small businesses will be given platforms to showcase and sell their products, contributing to the city's socio-economic vibrancy.

"It's vital that we uplift our community, not just spiritually, but also economically," Mlalazi emphasized. "This is our opportunity to shake the heavens and uplift the earth."

As Africa Day approaches, anticipation is building for what promises to be a transformative event rooted in faith, culture, and community empowerment.

Source - herald

