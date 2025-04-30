Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Wilfred Mafuka, the 33-year-old man previously accused in the high-profile case involving the alleged murder of celebrated Bulawayo rapper Cal_Vin, is back in the legal spotlight - this time facing charges of theft of trust property and links to a separate stolen vehicle case.

Mafuka appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura on Monday, answering to two counts of theft of trust property. He was remanded out of custody to May 9.

Prosecutor Mr Samuel Mpofu told the court that Mafuka is alleged to have misappropriated a total of US$13,650 that had been entrusted to him during a house sale transaction. The complainant, Mrs Siphiwe Banda, had approached Mafuka for assistance after being appointed executor of the estate of the late Silibaziso Dube (Estate DRB 1049/24), whose heirs include Sibongile Ndimande and Sithabisiwe Dube.

In March this year, Banda sought to sell a family property located at House No. E160 in Njube suburb. After consultation with the Master of the High Court, she was referred to Mafuka, who then facilitated the sale. He reportedly introduced a buyer, verified ownership details with Bulawayo City Council, and helped draw up the agreement of sale.

According to the State, on March 28, 2024, a meeting was held at Mafuka's office - Office 703, 7th Floor, LAPF House, at the corner of 8th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street - where the buyer paid US$12,000 as part of the transaction. A further US$1,650 was allegedly handed over to Mafuka on April 9, bringing the total to US$13,650.

Instead of distributing the money to the rightful beneficiaries as agreed, Mafuka allegedly converted the funds to his own use. Mr Mpofu said Mafuka convinced Banda to hand over the money under the pretext that he would ensure a fair allocation among family members, acting in his capacity as facilitator.

Adding to his legal woes, Mafuka is also implicated in a separate case involving a stolen South African-registered Mercedes-Benz C180, valued at US$13,000, allegedly purchased from suspected car thief Brighton Chipunza.

Mafuka is being represented by Mr Byron Sengweni of Sengweni Legal Practice. The case continues to draw public attention due to Mafuka's past brush with the law in connection with the death of Cal_Vin, although he was not convicted in that case.

Investigations into the latest allegations are ongoing as the court prepares to hear more evidence when proceedings resume next month.

Source - herald
More on: #Murder, #Theft, #Police

Comments


Must Read

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

46 mins ago | 30 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

53 mins ago | 79 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

1 hr ago | 24 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

18 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

18 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

19 hrs ago | 1532 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

19 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

21 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

22 hrs ago | 519 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 321 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2142 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1092 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 199 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 357 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 732 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 141 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 229 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 592 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 162 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 117 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 674 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 70 Views