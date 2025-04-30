Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wilfred Mafuka, the 33-year-old man previously accused in the high-profile case involving the alleged murder of celebrated Bulawayo rapper Cal_Vin, is back in the legal spotlight - this time facing charges of theft of trust property and links to a separate stolen vehicle case.Mafuka appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura on Monday, answering to two counts of theft of trust property. He was remanded out of custody to May 9.Prosecutor Mr Samuel Mpofu told the court that Mafuka is alleged to have misappropriated a total of US$13,650 that had been entrusted to him during a house sale transaction. The complainant, Mrs Siphiwe Banda, had approached Mafuka for assistance after being appointed executor of the estate of the late Silibaziso Dube (Estate DRB 1049/24), whose heirs include Sibongile Ndimande and Sithabisiwe Dube.In March this year, Banda sought to sell a family property located at House No. E160 in Njube suburb. After consultation with the Master of the High Court, she was referred to Mafuka, who then facilitated the sale. He reportedly introduced a buyer, verified ownership details with Bulawayo City Council, and helped draw up the agreement of sale.According to the State, on March 28, 2024, a meeting was held at Mafuka's office - Office 703, 7th Floor, LAPF House, at the corner of 8th Avenue and Jason Moyo Street - where the buyer paid US$12,000 as part of the transaction. A further US$1,650 was allegedly handed over to Mafuka on April 9, bringing the total to US$13,650.Instead of distributing the money to the rightful beneficiaries as agreed, Mafuka allegedly converted the funds to his own use. Mr Mpofu said Mafuka convinced Banda to hand over the money under the pretext that he would ensure a fair allocation among family members, acting in his capacity as facilitator.Adding to his legal woes, Mafuka is also implicated in a separate case involving a stolen South African-registered Mercedes-Benz C180, valued at US$13,000, allegedly purchased from suspected car thief Brighton Chipunza.Mafuka is being represented by Mr Byron Sengweni of Sengweni Legal Practice. The case continues to draw public attention due to Mafuka's past brush with the law in connection with the death of Cal_Vin, although he was not convicted in that case.Investigations into the latest allegations are ongoing as the court prepares to hear more evidence when proceedings resume next month.