Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Winnie Mandeya, a trailblazing liberation war veteran and distinguished officer in the Air Force of Zimbabwe, who died on Monday at the age of 64, has been declared a national heroine.

ZANU-PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha conveyed the official message to the Mandeya family on Tuesday evening, confirming that Government was ready to proceed with burial arrangements at the National Heroes Acre, pending family approval.

"The national heroine has been granted the highest recognition of national heroine and she will be buried together with other heroes and heroines at the National Heroes Acre. We were looking to have her buried on Friday, May 2, pending agreement with the family," said Machacha.

"If the family is comfortable with that, then Government will start doing the necessary in terms of arrangements."

AVM Mandeya's national heroine status is a recognition of her unwavering dedication to Zimbabwe's liberation and national service.

She joined the liberation struggle on September 29, 1975, receiving basic military training at Nachingweya Camp in Tanzania before being deployed to Gaza Province, where she operated until 1978. She was later selected to pursue a nursing course, supporting the armed struggle through healthcare services.

Following Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, she served in the President's Department, where she was part of the 1981 Commission of Inquiry into missing persons — a critical process aimed at accounting for thousands of liberation war fighters and civilians who went missing during the conflict.

On July 1, 1984, she transitioned to the Air Force of Zimbabwe, where she rose through the ranks and served with distinction until her retirement.

AVM Mandeya's commitment, courage, and leadership have been widely praised as exemplary, especially as a woman who broke barriers in military service at a time when few did.

Her burial at the National Heroes Acre will place her among Zimbabwe's most revered sons and daughters, honoured for their contributions to the nation's liberation and development.

Further details on the funeral arrangements are expected once the family finalises discussions with the Government.

Source - herald
More on: #Murder, #Theft, #Police

Comments


Must Read

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

50 mins ago | 35 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

57 mins ago | 86 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

1 hr ago | 28 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

5 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

18 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

18 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

19 hrs ago | 1534 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

19 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

21 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

22 hrs ago | 519 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 321 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2144 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1092 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 200 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 357 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 733 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 141 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 229 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 592 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 162 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 117 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 674 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 70 Views