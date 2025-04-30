Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

News / National

by Staff reporter

Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Winnie Mandeya, a trailblazing liberation war veteran and distinguished officer in the Air Force of Zimbabwe, who died on Monday at the age of 64, has been declared a national heroine.ZANU-PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha conveyed the official message to the Mandeya family on Tuesday evening, confirming that Government was ready to proceed with burial arrangements at the National Heroes Acre, pending family approval."The national heroine has been granted the highest recognition of national heroine and she will be buried together with other heroes and heroines at the National Heroes Acre. We were looking to have her buried on Friday, May 2, pending agreement with the family," said Machacha."If the family is comfortable with that, then Government will start doing the necessary in terms of arrangements."AVM Mandeya's national heroine status is a recognition of her unwavering dedication to Zimbabwe's liberation and national service.She joined the liberation struggle on September 29, 1975, receiving basic military training at Nachingweya Camp in Tanzania before being deployed to Gaza Province, where she operated until 1978. She was later selected to pursue a nursing course, supporting the armed struggle through healthcare services.Following Zimbabwe's independence in 1980, she served in the President's Department, where she was part of the 1981 Commission of Inquiry into missing persons — a critical process aimed at accounting for thousands of liberation war fighters and civilians who went missing during the conflict.On July 1, 1984, she transitioned to the Air Force of Zimbabwe, where she rose through the ranks and served with distinction until her retirement.AVM Mandeya's commitment, courage, and leadership have been widely praised as exemplary, especially as a woman who broke barriers in military service at a time when few did.Her burial at the National Heroes Acre will place her among Zimbabwe's most revered sons and daughters, honoured for their contributions to the nation's liberation and development.Further details on the funeral arrangements are expected once the family finalises discussions with the Government.