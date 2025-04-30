Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

News / National

by Staff reporter

CAPS Utd 1 - 2 FC PlatinumHarare – CAPS United's inconsistent Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign took another downward turn on Sunday, as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of FC Platinum at Rufaro Stadium, leaving the Harare giants back in the relegation zone just nine games into the season.It was Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya who stole the show, grabbing a brace for the visitors — one in each half — to condemn the Green Machine to their fifth loss of the campaign. Junior Bunjira offered a brief glimmer of hope for Makepekepe with an equaliser early in the second half, but the hosts were once again undone by persistent defensive frailties.The result leaves CAPS United third from bottom with only seven points from nine matches, intensifying pressure on head coach Lloyd Chitembwe, whose future has been clouded by reports of a two-match ultimatum issued last week.A section of CAPS fans voiced their frustration at the final whistle, blocking exits before being dispersed by police. The unrest underlines growing discontent with the team's trajectory this season.Assistant coach Tonderai Marume, who has become the face of the technical bench during this turbulent spell, lamented the avoidable errors that continue to cost them dearly."What hurts most is when you make a mistake and the opponents get a goal from that. We are very unfortunate that whenever we make mistakes, we concede goals," said a dejected Marume after the match.The warning signs were there early on. In the 24th minute, FC Platinum playmaker Thubelihle Jubane unlocked the CAPS defence with a neat through-ball that caught the backline napping. Ngwenya rounded goalkeeper Harmony Nare with ease and slotted home the opener.Ngwenya almost doubled his tally minutes later but failed to connect with another Jubane cross. Despite not creating many clear chances, the miners looked more composed and efficient in possession.CAPS United found renewed purpose after the break. A well-weighted ball from Jayden Bakari into the danger area was missed by Kundai Benyu, but Bunjira, lurking at the far post, tapped in for the equaliser, sending the home crowd into raptures.Buoyed by the goal, Makepekepe pressed forward, and Tanaka Shandirwa nearly handed them the lead with a curling free-kick that forced a sharp save from FC Platinum goalkeeper David Bizabani.But disaster struck again with 20 minutes left when defender Hastings Chapusha was stretchered off, further weakening an already fragile defence. The visitors took full advantage.In the 77th minute, substitute Davison Marowa created the opening, feeding Ngwenya inside the box. The forward coolly poked the ball past Nare, with the help of the upright, to restore FC Platinum's lead.CAPS United had one final chance in stoppage time, but Bunjira's long-range rocket fizzed just over the bar, summing up their frustrating afternoon.Despite the defeat, Marume remained hopeful:"It's still early in the season. Last week we won and moved out of the relegation zone. We just need consistency. A couple of wins and we're back in a better position," he said.Meanwhile, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza praised his players for their belief and resilience, which finally yielded their second win of the season after a frustrating run of six straight draws."I knew it was going to happen. It wasn't easy, but we kept believing. CAPS United are a very good team and they played well, especially in the second half," said Mapeza. "But I'm proud of how organised we were defensively. The boys worked really hard."FC Platinum's victory lifts them to eighth place on the log with 13 points, and Mapeza will hope the win sparks a sustained push up the standings.CAPS United, however, are left searching for answers — and more urgently, a lifeline — before the season slips further out of control.Teams:CAPS Utd: Harmony Nare, Erick Manokore (E. Mbollo, 80th min), Bruce Kangwa, Hastings Chapusha (B. Manhire, 70th min), Kelvin Mangiza, Kundai Benyu, Phineas Bamusi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Jayden Bakari, Junior BunjiraFC Platinum: David Bizabani, Thubelihle Ndlovu, Nickson Nyasulu, Thubelihle Jubani, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Brian Banda, Polyester Shoko, Divine Mhindirira (J. Nguluve, 90th min), Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya (M. Ngwenya, 82nd min), Jarrison Selemani (D. Marowa, 68th min), Oscar Bhebhe