Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
It's been a tough start to life back in the Northern Region Soccer League (NRSL) for Chegutu Pirates and their veteran coach Moses Chunga. The former Dynamos, CAPS United, and Shooting Stars tactician had hoped for a smoother return to coaching, but reality has proven to be more challenging than anticipated.

Ahead of their Matchday 4 assignment against Black Mambas in Harare, Chunga and his charges are desperate for a win — a victory that has so far eluded them in the 2025 season. After being relegated from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) last season, Pirates had set their sights on a swift return to the top-flight, but as things stand, that ambition seems increasingly distant.

Chegutu Pirates have managed only one point from a possible nine, with their solitary draw coming against Ngezi U19 in a goalless stalemate on Matchday 3. The pressure is mounting, but Chunga is refusing to panic, instead opting for a measured approach.

"Believe me, Northern Region Soccer League is the toughest league, and every point matters," Chunga said in a candid reflection on his team's early struggles.

Despite their winless run, Chunga remains optimistic about his team's ability to turn things around. He acknowledged the competitiveness of the NRSL and how unpredictable the results have been.

"Every team in this league is difficult to beat, and we know Black Mambas are no exception. They are one of the league's seasoned campaigners, and this will be a tough match for us," Chunga added.

The veteran coach also stressed the importance of getting a positive result against Black Mambas, especially after a rough start to the season. Victory in this encounter would do wonders for Pirates' morale and help restore confidence among the players, while also placating the growing impatience among their fans.

Black Mambas, meanwhile, are known for their tough, disciplined approach and will not make things easy for the visiting side. The police team will be looking to extend their strong start to the season, further frustrating Chegutu Pirates' hopes of a revival.

For Chunga and his men, the focus now shifts to finding that elusive first win and building momentum. It's still early days in the season, but time is of the essence for a club desperate to avoid becoming a fixture in the lower tiers of Zimbabwean football.

Will Chegutu Pirates find their form and secure the win that could turn their season around? The answer could come as early as this weekend.

Source - herald

