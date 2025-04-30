Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo, a first-year journalism student at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), was crowned Miss NUST 2025 in an electrifying ceremony held on campus over the weekend. The 20-year-old beauty queen was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted the coveted title, marking a milestone in her journey of creativity and leadership.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Nkomo described the pageant as "highly competitive and emotionally charged." She admitted to being surprised by her victory, but once the reality sank in, she reflected on the dedication and hard work that had led her to this moment.

"The competition was tense and I was working with very amazing ladies who outdid themselves," Nkomo said. "When reality finally sank in, I realised all the hard work I had put in had finally paid off."

Nkomo's victory is a testament to her multifaceted talents. Aside from being a dedicated student, she is a skilled designer and spoken word poet, talents that set her apart from the competition. Her ability to express herself through art and creativity captivated both the judges and the audience, making her win a compelling and inspiring moment.

Now crowned as Miss NUST 2025, Nkomo shared her vision for her reign. She is determined to uplift the Miss NUST brand, envisioning it as a platform that will gain national recognition.

"I aim to make the Miss NUST brand something people aspire to be, and hopefully raise its standard to fit national pageants," Nkomo said with determination. "This is not just a crown for me. It's a platform for impact."

Nkomo's plans for her reign extend beyond beauty and glamour. She has already begun laying the groundwork for various projects aimed at addressing challenges faced by students. She pledged to be an active voice, dedicated to making positive change within the campus community.

"I will do as much as I can during the time of my reign," Nkomo vowed. "My goal is to represent not only beauty and elegance but also leadership, creativity, and a deep commitment to my peers and community."

As Nkomo steps into her new role, her journey is set to inspire not just her peers, but young women across the country. With her determination, creativity, and passion for student welfare, Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo is poised to be a force for change during her reign as Miss NUST 2025.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Nkomo, #Miss_Nust, #Crown

Comments


Must Read

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

49 mins ago | 34 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

57 mins ago | 85 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

1 hr ago | 27 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 89 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

5 hrs ago | 215 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

5 hrs ago | 85 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

5 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

18 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

18 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

19 hrs ago | 1534 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

19 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

21 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

22 hrs ago | 519 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 321 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2144 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1092 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 200 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 357 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 733 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 141 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 229 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 592 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 162 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 117 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 674 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 70 Views