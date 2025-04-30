Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

News / National

by Staff reporter

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo, a first-year journalism student at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), was crowned Miss NUST 2025 in an electrifying ceremony held on campus over the weekend. The 20-year-old beauty queen was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as she accepted the coveted title, marking a milestone in her journey of creativity and leadership.In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Nkomo described the pageant as "highly competitive and emotionally charged." She admitted to being surprised by her victory, but once the reality sank in, she reflected on the dedication and hard work that had led her to this moment."The competition was tense and I was working with very amazing ladies who outdid themselves," Nkomo said. "When reality finally sank in, I realised all the hard work I had put in had finally paid off."Nkomo's victory is a testament to her multifaceted talents. Aside from being a dedicated student, she is a skilled designer and spoken word poet, talents that set her apart from the competition. Her ability to express herself through art and creativity captivated both the judges and the audience, making her win a compelling and inspiring moment.Now crowned as Miss NUST 2025, Nkomo shared her vision for her reign. She is determined to uplift the Miss NUST brand, envisioning it as a platform that will gain national recognition."I aim to make the Miss NUST brand something people aspire to be, and hopefully raise its standard to fit national pageants," Nkomo said with determination. "This is not just a crown for me. It's a platform for impact."Nkomo's plans for her reign extend beyond beauty and glamour. She has already begun laying the groundwork for various projects aimed at addressing challenges faced by students. She pledged to be an active voice, dedicated to making positive change within the campus community."I will do as much as I can during the time of my reign," Nkomo vowed. "My goal is to represent not only beauty and elegance but also leadership, creativity, and a deep commitment to my peers and community."As Nkomo steps into her new role, her journey is set to inspire not just her peers, but young women across the country. With her determination, creativity, and passion for student welfare, Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo is poised to be a force for change during her reign as Miss NUST 2025.