Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has issued a critical warning to farmers, urging them to prepare for potential livestock feed shortages, particularly for cattle, as the country heads into the lean season.This advisory comes after last year's catastrophic agricultural losses, which were attributed to the El Niño-induced drought that caused widespread water shortages and inadequate feed supplies. The drought resulted in the loss of 13,829 cattle, underscoring the severity of the situation.Speaking with NewsDay Farming, the Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) acting chief director, Leonard Munamati, emphasized the importance of preparation."We are encouraging farmers to prepare livestock feed. We don't want to repeat the challenges we faced last year, where some cattle died due to shortages of feed and water," Munamati said. "We urge farmers to start preparing now for the period when feed will be scarce."With the lean season approaching, Munamati stressed the need for proactive action. Last year's losses have pushed the ministry to advise farmers to take steps to ensure they don't face similar outcomes.To mitigate the risk of feed shortages, Munamati suggested that farmers produce hay bales, which are a highly nutritious feed for cattle. Hay bales are large bundles of dried grass, either rectangular or round, and are crucial for sustaining livestock when pasture is scarce."Hay bales are very good and nutritious, and we encourage farmers to produce them in advance," he added. "We also suggest farmers consider making silage, which can help feed cattle during the dry season."Additionally, Munamati highlighted the value of urea treatment of stover, a practice that can enhance the protein content of livestock feed, further improving its nutritional value. Urea-treated stover can provide cattle with essential nutrients during the lean season."Farmers should consider urea treatment of stover to improve its protein content at harvest," Munamati advised. "This will make the feed more beneficial for the cattle."Munamati made it clear that while the government could offer guidance, the responsibility of ensuring adequate nutrition for livestock ultimately lies with the farmers."Every farmer must be responsible for their livestock. It is not the government's role to ensure that cattle get feed; it is up to each farmer to prepare for the coming lean season," he said.By following these recommendations and taking early action, farmers can safeguard the health of their livestock and help boost the agricultural sector's resilience.The livestock sector is expected to see modest growth of between 1% and 2% this year, with the cattle population projected to rise to 5.8 million. However, the ministry continues to emphasize the importance of preparedness to ensure the sector's continued growth and sustainability.