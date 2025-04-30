FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) is spearheading efforts to transform Zimbabwe's agricultural sector with a bold vision aimed at ensuring food security and economic resilience by 2030. This ambitious strategy has been developed in response to multiple challenges, including climate change, economic instability, and geopolitical tensions, both globally and locally.Zimbabwe's agricultural sector is facing numerous obstacles, including economic instability, currency volatility, climate change, and low capitalisation, all of which have put a strain on the country's food systems. The FAO believes that a comprehensive and multifaceted approach is necessary to tackle these issues.The FAO has expressed its commitment to working alongside Zimbabwe's government and other stakeholders to support the transformation of the country's agricultural sector. According to the FAO, this strategy is not only about addressing immediate issues but also about creating long-term sustainable solutions. The strategy combines government commitment, international support, and innovative approaches to overcome the complex challenges that the nation's food systems are currently facing.The Zimbabwe Agriculture Food Systems Transformation Strategy, which was approved in 2020, is a key initiative in this transformation process. The strategy aims to improve food security, reduce reliance on imports, increase value addition, and create jobs. A central focus of the strategy is to empower the youth, which is seen as a crucial part of the transformation of Zimbabwe's agricultural sector.In addition to the strategy, the FAO has also supported Zimbabwe's commitment to the 2021 United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS), where the country made a pledge to transform its agrifood systems through a series of actions. The FAO's role has been instrumental in supporting the government to achieve these goals. The organisation's approach has involved a broad range of initiatives, including improving livelihoods and food security, enhancing irrigation systems, supporting livestock and disease control, reducing post-harvest losses, and promoting nutrition-sensitive agriculture.The FAO's efforts have also included strengthening seed policies, promoting climate-smart farming practices, and improving market access for farmers. These actions are intended to enhance the sustainability of the agricultural sector and ensure that Zimbabwe can meet both local and international food security standards.Louis Muhigirwa, the FAO deputy representative in Zimbabwe, explained that the organisation's role goes beyond merely providing assistance. FAO is focused on helping Zimbabwe equip its farmers, extension officers, and agribusinesses with modern farming techniques and digital tools that can revolutionise agricultural productivity. This partnership between the FAO and Zimbabwe is critical for enabling the country to achieve its goals of transforming its agricultural landscape.Agnes Mugova, the director of strategic planning, monitoring, and evaluation at the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, highlighted the importance of adapting global agreements to suit local needs. Mugova said that through the FAO's support, Zimbabwe is translating international commitments into practical and actionable strategies that can drive significant changes in the agricultural sector.The FAO's ongoing support is expected to play a crucial role in Zimbabwe's efforts to create a resilient and sustainable agricultural sector that can overcome current challenges, improve food security, and drive economic growth for the country's future.