Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has launched a new initiative offering grants aimed at supporting the growth of the agribusiness sector, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development announced this week. The initiative is backed by a partnership with the Global Farmers Association (GFA), an agricultural technology organisation dedicated to helping farmers make more informed decisions and improve their profitability.

In a statement, the ministry outlined that the grants are targeted at agribusinesses, co-operatives, and companies engaged in various agricultural activities. The goal of the project is to foster growth and innovation within the agricultural sector, providing a significant opportunity for businesses and individuals involved in areas such as farming, input supply, agro-processing, exporting, and trading.

"This initiative aims to foster impactful growth and innovation within the agricultural sector," the statement read. "This is a significant opportunity for businesses and individuals involved in various aspects of agriculture, including farming, input supply, exporting, agro-processing, supplying, and trading."

The ministry emphasized that projects promoting sustainable agriculture, employment creation, food security, innovation, and export growth would be given priority. The government is particularly seeking applications from those who can demonstrate the potential to make a meaningful positive impact on Zimbabwe's agricultural landscape.

"Projects that promote development in areas such as sustainable agriculture, employment creation, innovation, food security, and export growth are particularly encouraged," the statement continued.

The application deadline for the grants is May 5, 2025. Successful applicants, once identified by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, will be referred to the GFA for the disbursement of funds.

The ministry stressed the importance of investing in the agricultural sector for Zimbabwe's future, highlighting that supporting agribusinesses would contribute significantly to the country's economic growth and sustainability.

"We believe that investing in agriculture is investing in the future of our country, Zimbabwe," the ministry said.

Through this initiative, the government hopes to strengthen the agricultural sector, create more jobs, enhance food security, and boost innovation, ultimately driving growth in one of Zimbabwe's most important economic sectors.

Source - southern eye
More on: #FAO, #Vision, #2030

