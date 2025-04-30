Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police constable fights dismissal

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The High Court of Zimbabwe has dismissed preliminary objections raised by Constable Wellington Chadenga, who was challenging his dismissal from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). The case, which is set to proceed to a full hearing, centers on Chadenga's conviction and subsequent dismissal from the police service.

Justice Wellington Takava Takuya presided over the matter and ruled that the objections raised by Chadenga were not sufficient to halt the proceedings. The constable had sought a stay of dismissal from the police service, challenging the decision made by Chief Superintendent Naison Hambira and Police Commissioner-General, who are the respondents in the case.

The respondents had filed notices of opposition, which were deemed valid by the court. Despite some deviation from the standard format of these notices, the court accepted them, determining that this did not invalidate the proceedings.

With the preliminary objections dismissed, the case will now move forward to a full hearing on its merits. The central issue in the case revolves around Chadenga's conviction in January 2024, where he was sentenced to 14 days in prison. Chadenga then appealed the decision and sought a review of the ruling, arguing that his dismissal from the police force was being pursued without consideration of his pending legal applications.

Chadenga's legal team contended that the decision to dismiss him from the police service was premature, given that his appeal and review applications had not been fully addressed.

The court's ruling allows the case to continue, ensuring that all parties involved have the opportunity to present their arguments. As the matter moves forward, it is expected that a more comprehensive examination of the facts and the legal arguments will take place, with the potential for a significant ruling on the validity of Chadenga's dismissal.

The outcome of the case could set a precedent for similar disputes within the police force, particularly regarding the handling of disciplinary actions and the timing of dismissals when appeals are pending.

Source - southern eye

Comments


Must Read

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

46 mins ago | 30 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

53 mins ago | 80 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

1 hr ago | 24 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

5 hrs ago | 175 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

5 hrs ago | 44 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

5 hrs ago | 50 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

5 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

18 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

18 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

19 hrs ago | 1532 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

19 hrs ago | 402 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

21 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

22 hrs ago | 519 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 321 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2142 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1092 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 199 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 357 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 732 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 141 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 229 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 592 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 162 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 117 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 674 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 70 Views