Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for continued loyalty and dedication within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), paying tribute to the late Brigadier General Tapiwa Rungani and national hero Walter Basopo during a funeral ceremony at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.In his address, Mnangagwa highlighted the exceptional qualities of both Rungani and Basopo, urging current members of the ZDF to emulate their leadership and professionalism."The late Brigadier General was a larger-than-life commander in the ZDF. His professional conduct was always underpinned by integrity, humility, loyalty, enthusiasm, and visionary leadership," Mnangagwa said.He emphasized the importance of these qualities in guiding the military forces today, urging all officers, men, and women in the ZDF to adopt these traits in their service to the nation."These traits must be emulated by the current crop of officers, men, and women in the ZDF. It is the dedication and commitment of gallant sons and daughters of the soil in the mould of Brigadier General (Rtd) Victor Rungani and director, Walter Basopo, that has helped Zimbabwe march towards attaining its goals, even during times of adversity," Mnangagwa added.Walter Basopo, a revered veteran of the liberation struggle, passed away in South Africa after a long illness. Basopo was a retired Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) administrator who played a crucial role in Zimbabwe's intelligence services post-independence. He began his service in the President's Department in 1980 and rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the director for counterintelligence in 2022.Brigadier General Tapiwa Rungani, a respected figure in the Zimbabwe National Army, died on Tuesday last week at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital. He was renowned for his leadership in the Engineering and Military Equipment Directorate of the ZNA.The funeral ceremony at National Heroes Acre was attended by a host of dignitaries, military personnel, and citizens, all of whom joined the President in honoring the memory and contributions of the two fallen heroes.President Mnangagwa's remarks underscored the critical role of loyalty, professionalism, and visionary leadership in sustaining the Zimbabwe Defence Forces' mission, even in challenging times.