Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for continued loyalty and dedication within the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), paying tribute to the late Brigadier General Tapiwa Rungani and national hero Walter Basopo during a funeral ceremony at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.

In his address, Mnangagwa highlighted the exceptional qualities of both Rungani and Basopo, urging current members of the ZDF to emulate their leadership and professionalism.

"The late Brigadier General was a larger-than-life commander in the ZDF. His professional conduct was always underpinned by integrity, humility, loyalty, enthusiasm, and visionary leadership," Mnangagwa said.

He emphasized the importance of these qualities in guiding the military forces today, urging all officers, men, and women in the ZDF to adopt these traits in their service to the nation.

"These traits must be emulated by the current crop of officers, men, and women in the ZDF. It is the dedication and commitment of gallant sons and daughters of the soil in the mould of Brigadier General (Rtd) Victor Rungani and director, Walter Basopo, that has helped Zimbabwe march towards attaining its goals, even during times of adversity," Mnangagwa added.

Walter Basopo, a revered veteran of the liberation struggle, passed away in South Africa after a long illness. Basopo was a retired Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) administrator who played a crucial role in Zimbabwe's intelligence services post-independence. He began his service in the President's Department in 1980 and rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming the director for counterintelligence in 2022.

Brigadier General Tapiwa Rungani, a respected figure in the Zimbabwe National Army, died on Tuesday last week at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital. He was renowned for his leadership in the Engineering and Military Equipment Directorate of the ZNA.

The funeral ceremony at National Heroes Acre was attended by a host of dignitaries, military personnel, and citizens, all of whom joined the President in honoring the memory and contributions of the two fallen heroes.

President Mnangagwa's remarks underscored the critical role of loyalty, professionalism, and visionary leadership in sustaining the Zimbabwe Defence Forces' mission, even in challenging times.

Source - southern eye
More on: #Mnangagwa, #ZDF, #Burial

Comments


Must Read

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

34 mins ago | 17 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

41 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

57 mins ago | 17 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

5 hrs ago | 61 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

17 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

18 hrs ago | 2019 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

18 hrs ago | 495 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 238 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

19 hrs ago | 1515 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

19 hrs ago | 401 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

21 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

22 hrs ago | 518 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 320 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2142 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1084 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 198 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 356 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 729 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 141 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 229 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 591 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 162 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 117 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 181 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 673 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 70 Views