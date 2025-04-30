Latest News Editor's Choice


Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
In a groundbreaking conservation effort, scientists have successfully fitted GPS-enabled satellite collars to eight African savannah elephants in the Hwange National Park region. This initiative, which leverages "Earth Ranger" technology, will enable round-the-clock monitoring of these elephants as they roam through heavily populated communal lands surrounding the park.

The project, a joint collaboration between the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks), aims to mitigate human-elephant conflict by providing real-time data to rangers. With this technology, conservationists and rangers will be able to respond more swiftly to potential incidents and prevent conflicts between humans and elephants.

Phillip Kuvawoga, senior director of conservation programmes at IFAW, emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader strategy to reconnect fragmented habitats and allow wildlife to follow their traditional migratory paths. "With the information set to be generated from the GPS collars, we can now focus our efforts on protecting areas where elephants need to be and developing informed interventions to guide human-wildlife mitigation interventions," Kuvawoga said in a statement.

ZimParks Director-General Edson Gandiwa also highlighted the significance of the project, saying it will contribute to science-based conservation efforts. "We are confident that this initiative will ensure that conservation decisions are informed by robust scientific data, allowing for more effective protection strategies and fostering a harmonious co-existence between people and nature," Gandiwa added.

Since the beginning of 2024, IFAW and ZimParks have now fitted GPS collars to 16 elephants, allowing for monitoring of up to 200 elephants, as each collared elephant typically belongs to a herd of around 10 individuals. This data is invaluable in understanding elephant behavior and movement patterns, which will aid conservationists, policymakers, and local communities in managing human-wildlife interactions more effectively.

The success of this operation is seen as a significant step forward in reducing human-elephant conflict and promoting sustainable coexistence in areas where both wildlife and human populations intersect. The information gathered will provide critical insights into how elephants use their environment, ultimately helping to shape future conservation strategies and policies.

Source - newsday

