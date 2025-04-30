Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A police officer from the Mkoba 1 Police Station is facing disciplinary action after he allegedly engaged in a high-speed car chase that resulted in a fatal accident on Monday night.

Constable Sakala, while on duty, is said to have pursued a Toyota Aqua with two occupants onboard. The chase, which took place along Bristol Road at approximately 10:30 pm, ended tragically when the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing both individuals instantly.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident on Tuesday, stating that investigations are underway. "The ZRP confirms that investigations are being conducted in connection with a fatal road traffic accident which occurred along Bristol Road on April 28 at around 10:30 pm. Two Toyota Aqua occupants died on the spot when the vehicle hit a tree during a speed chase with Constable Sakala of ZRP Mkoba," Nyathi said.

He also acknowledged the circulation of videos on social media platforms related to the incident, and emphasized that both criminal and disciplinary actions would be pursued against Constable Sakala for his role in the accident. "The ZRP reiterates that both criminal and disciplinary action will be taken against Constable Sakala for his conduct," Nyathi added.

In his statement, Nyathi extended condolences to the families of the deceased, and assured the public that more details would be provided as the investigation progresses.

The incident has sparked outrage among Gweru residents, many of whom took to social media to express their disapproval of police officers engaging in high-speed chases that put innocent lives at risk. Social media users have called for accountability and stricter measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

As the investigation continues, the tragic incident has raised questions about police conduct and the safety of the public in high-speed pursuits. The authorities have promised to provide further information once the investigations are concluded.

Source - newsday

