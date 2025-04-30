Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

News / National

Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe has come under fire from cultural activists, politicians, and other groups after he wrote a controversial letter criticizing Ndebele King claimant Bulelani, accusing him of being a "charlatan" and claiming that his meeting with Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart was "unlawful and criminal."Garwe's comments, made in response to King Bulelani's courtesy call on Coltart, have sparked a fierce backlash, with many accusing the minister of displaying colonial arrogance and undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa's broader vision of inclusive nation-building.The letter, which has been widely criticized for its inflammatory tone, has reignited tensions around the cultural and traditional recognition of Ndebele royalty, drawing sharp criticism from several quarters. Notably, Garwe has faced criticism for his silence regarding the recognition of other traditional leaders, such as King Mambo and King Munhumutapa, who have been acknowledged at Zanu-PF events despite the country not operating under a monarchy.Nkulumane Member of Parliament Desire Moyo led the charge against Garwe, calling his letter "reckless, inflammatory, and deeply insulting." Moyo accused the minister of disrespecting the Ndebele people's identity, traditions, and the Khumalo royal house."The people of Nkulumane constituency and, indeed, the entire Matabeleland region, will not be silent as our identity is mocked, our traditions trampled on, and our royalty reduced to criminality," Moyo said. He pointed to sections of the Zimbabwean Constitution that enshrine the rights of citizens to participate in cultural life and to preserve their cultural heritage, insisting that Garwe's remarks were a violation of these rights.Moyo also reminded Garwe that the Ndebele people have long preserved their cultural identity through various commemorations and ceremonies, and that cultural leaders like King Bulelani are essential to the people's sense of self-preservation and heritage."We are a nation of countless bleeding wounds, we need ministers who heal both the living and the dead, including Gukurahundi scars," Moyo added. "With Minister Garwe's loose tongue, I do not see President Mnangagwa's traditional leader-driven Gukurahundi healing process succeeding."Khumbu Malinga, director-general of the Southern Stars Foundation, also condemned Garwe's remarks, stating that there was nothing unconstitutional about the recognition of King Bulelani as the traditional monarch of the aMaNdebele people. Malinga emphasized that this cultural recognition was deeply rooted in identity, heritage preservation, and healing, particularly as it relates to national reconciliation."These reckless utterances come at a time when His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has shown tremendous leadership through the Gukurahundi community-led healing process, driven by traditional leaders – a bold step towards national unity and reconciliation," Malinga said. "Such divisive statements from the minister risk derailing that noble initiative and undermining the President's vision for inclusive nation-building."Malinga called on Garwe to retract his remarks and instead support the efforts of all Zimbabweans to respect the cultural and traditional aspirations of every community.