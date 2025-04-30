Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

News / National

by Staff reporter

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Association of University Teachers (AUT) has written a stern letter to the deans of faculties, calling for an immediate end to alleged attempts to interfere with the ongoing strike action by lecturers. The union has reported multiple incidents of intimidation, coercion, and misuse of attendance registers, which they claim have undermined their lawful and constitutional rights.Since last month, UZ lecturers have staged protests and a full withdrawal of services in response to what they describe as paltry salaries and poor working conditions. Their demands include a reinstatement of their salaries to pre-2018 levels, when junior lecturers earned US$2,250 per month. Currently, many lecturers are earning less than US$250, which they say is insufficient to meet their basic needs.In a letter, AUT president Philemon Chamburuka expressed concerns that some faculty deans and chairpersons had been threatening lecturers with contract non-renewal, pressuring them to continue with teaching, marking, and exam duties, or face unspecified consequences. The letter also highlighted the alleged misuse of attendance registers, with some faculty members accused of coercing colleagues into abandoning the strike."The AUT Executive has received numerous complaints of some Deans and Chairpersons who, directly or indirectly, have interfered with or obstructed the aforementioned lawful and constitutional strike," read part of the letter. "This has included threats of non-renewal of contracts, undue pressure to provide services including teaching, marking and processing of examinations or non-attendance of examination board meetings or face unspecified consequences. These threats have been accompanied by improper use of registers of attendance."The AUT has made it clear that it will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt the strike, warning that legal action - both civil and criminal - will be pursued against individuals and the university if the rights of union members continue to be violated."For the foregoing, you as a public officer and as a representative/agent of the employer and in your personal capacity have an obligation to respect the law, including the ongoing collective job action by UZ employees," the letter added. "Consequently, there must be no interference whatsoever, directly or indirectly, with the strike."The letter concludes by reminding university authorities that the university had previously committed to fully respecting the strike and picketing efforts, and that all parties involved in the dispute should uphold this commitment.The strike has sparked widespread debate within the university community, with many lecturers expressing frustration over the university's handling of their demands. With the ongoing withdrawal of services, including teaching, marking, and supervision, the dispute shows no signs of being resolved in the immediate future. As the strike drags on, tensions between university management and lecturers continue to rise, with both sides digging in their heels over salary increases and better working conditions.The AUT has vowed to continue its fight until their demands are met, urging UZ administration to engage in meaningful dialogue to resolve the issue and improve the conditions for lecturers at the institution.