Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A Kadoma man caused a stir after failing to report the theft of his vehicle to the nearby police station, instead embarking on a 150-kilometer journey to Harare to consult a traditional healer. The unusual delay in reporting the crime has raised eyebrows in the community.

The incident, which occurred on April 27, 2025, involved Iwan Paraiwa, 35, who parked his blue Honda Fit at the TM Pick and Pay parking bay in Kadoma town. According to police reports, Paraiwa left the car unlocked with the keys still in the ignition when he went shopping. When he returned 20 minutes later, he discovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

Despite searching the town for his missing car, Paraiwa did not immediately report the theft to the Kadoma police station, which was less than 300 meters away from the crime scene. Instead, the following morning, he traveled to Harare in a bid to seek assistance from a traditional healer. However, after the healer was unable to perform any rituals to recover the vehicle, Paraiwa returned to Kadoma later that evening to finally report the theft to the police.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the incident and urged the public to take precautions when leaving their vehicles unattended.

"On the 28th of April 2025, police received a report of theft of a motor vehicle which happened at TM Pick and Pay parking bay within Kadoma CBD area. Circumstances are that on the 27th of April 2025 at around 1700 hours, Iwan Paraiwa (35) of 455 Ingezi Kadoma proceeded to Kadoma town with his motor vehicle, a blue Honda Fit old shape registration number AFZ 2665, and parked it at TM Pick and Pay parking bay, leaving the car keys on the ignition and the doors unlocked," Kohwera said.

"On the 28th of April 2025 in the morning, Iwan proceeded to Harare to seek assistance from a traditional healer, only to come back to Kadoma in the evening and make a report at ZRP Kadoma Central," he added.

The police spokesperson emphasized the importance of taking basic security measures when parking vehicles and advised motorists to avoid leaving their car keys in the ignition or their doors unlocked.

"Where doors are locked with the alarm system, physical checking must be done to be sure. Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the motor vehicle," Kohwera said.

He also urged the public to report crimes promptly to the nearest police station for swift investigations, warning that delays could hinder law enforcement efforts.

"Moreover, police would like to advise the general public to report cases early to their nearest police stations for quick investigations," he concluded.

As police continue to investigate the case, the unusual chain of events involving Paraiwa's delay in reporting the theft has become a topic of conversation in Kadoma, with many questioning the wisdom of seeking traditional remedies before involving law enforcement.

Source - NewZimbabwe
