Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

by Staff reporter

A police officer stationed at ZRP Nkulumane is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly accepting a US$30 bribe to release two robbery suspects from custody, a Bulawayo court heard on Tuesday.Shepherd Vutete, 49, appeared before magistrate Archie Wochiunga charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer. The allegations stem from an incident that occurred on April 27, 2025, while he was on duty.Prosecutors told the court that Vutete unlawfully released two robbery suspects - identified as John Dube and another individual known only as Eugene - who had been arrested in connection with a robbery case. In addition, Vutete reportedly released a motor vehicle that had been seized as an exhibit in the investigation.It is alleged that Vutete accepted a US$30 bribe from the suspects in exchange for their release and the return of the vehicle.The accused officer was not asked to plead during his initial appearance. His lawyer, Takunda Chapisa, indicated that they would apply for bail at the next court session.The National Prosecuting Authority is being represented by Tafara Dzimbanete.The case has sparked concern over corruption within law enforcement, with observers calling for a thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary action.