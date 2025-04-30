Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A police officer stationed at ZRP Nkulumane is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly accepting a US$30 bribe to release two robbery suspects from custody, a Bulawayo court heard on Tuesday.

Shepherd Vutete, 49, appeared before magistrate Archie Wochiunga charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer. The allegations stem from an incident that occurred on April 27, 2025, while he was on duty.

Prosecutors told the court that Vutete unlawfully released two robbery suspects - identified as John Dube and another individual known only as Eugene - who had been arrested in connection with a robbery case. In addition, Vutete reportedly released a motor vehicle that had been seized as an exhibit in the investigation.

It is alleged that Vutete accepted a US$30 bribe from the suspects in exchange for their release and the return of the vehicle.

The accused officer was not asked to plead during his initial appearance. His lawyer, Takunda Chapisa, indicated that they would apply for bail at the next court session.

The National Prosecuting Authority is being represented by Tafara Dzimbanete.

The case has sparked concern over corruption within law enforcement, with observers calling for a thorough investigation and appropriate disciplinary action.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Bribe, #Court, #Cop

Comments


Must Read

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

1 hr ago | 55 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

1 hr ago | 49 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

5 hrs ago | 249 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

5 hrs ago | 221 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

5 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

5 hrs ago | 75 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

5 hrs ago | 53 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

5 hrs ago | 42 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

5 hrs ago | 71 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

18 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

18 hrs ago | 346 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

18 hrs ago | 2058 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

18 hrs ago | 503 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

19 hrs ago | 1546 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

19 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

21 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

23 hrs ago | 520 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 321 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2150 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1097 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 158 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 201 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 357 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 737 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 141 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 229 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 592 Views

Zimbabwe poised for maize production milestone

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 162 Views

Iran-Zimbabwe to launch pharmaceutical joint venture

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 118 Views

ZACC to recruit 30 new investigators

30 Apr 2025 at 07:12hrs | 182 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Dr Zimbwa Coroner-General

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 675 Views

Zimbabwe projects record maize harvest

30 Apr 2025 at 07:11hrs | 72 Views