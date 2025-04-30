Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has launched a blistering critique of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Presidential Borehole Scheme, accusing the government of failing to address Zimbabwe's persistent water crisis and calling water tanks and boreholes symbols of "leadership ineptitude."

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, Chamisa said the reliance on borehole pumps and rooftop water tanks in towns and cities 45 years after independence was a clear sign of national failure. He claimed that instead of representing development, these water solutions reveal the government's inability to provide reliable infrastructure for basic public services.

"Tanks of leadership failure… 45 years after Independence, Zimbabweans still carry buckets for water in towns and cities," Chamisa posted. "Borehole bush pumps now dot our urban areas - clear proof of a government that has abandoned its people. Every water tank you see in our towns is not a sign of progress. They are tanks of leadership failure. Those in power refuse to fix these basics because they profit from chaos."

Chamisa also raised concern over conditions in rural communities, where open wells and contaminated rivers remain the main sources of water. He warned that such conditions have contributed to recurring outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and tsikidzi, and he insisted that only a change in leadership could resolve the water and sanitation challenges facing the country.

The government launched the Presidential Borehole Scheme in 2022, promising to drill solar-powered boreholes with dedicated water tanks in urban areas. Harare and Chitungwiza were slated to receive over 200 boreholes, while Marondera was allocated 20. President Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of private partnerships in implementing the scheme, including collaborations with investors from the United Arab Emirates linked to his close associate Paul Tungwarara.

Despite the government's claims of progress, critics argue that the water crisis has worsened, particularly in Harare. The capital city now faces a critical shortfall in water supply, compounded by decaying infrastructure, pollution, and underfunded treatment plants. A recent report by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government found that Harare needs approximately US$3.3 billion to rehabilitate its water distribution systems, upgrade treatment facilities, and install new water meters.

Lake Chivero, Harare's main water source, is severely polluted by untreated sewage, primarily from Chitungwiza, which has increased the cost of treating water. The Morton Jeffrey Water Works is operating well below capacity due to frequent equipment breakdowns and difficulties in procuring essential chemicals. Furthermore, the city's second plant, Prince Edward, has not been upgraded since 1994 and remains largely dysfunctional.

The situation is further complicated by poor financial management. The City of Harare reportedly loses over US$70 million annually due to the absence of an effective enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Additionally, massive debts owed by government departments, businesses, and households have hindered the procurement of vital water treatment supplies.

Residents and civil society groups have also expressed concern about the city's financial accountability, arguing that new borrowing initiatives should not proceed until existing leakages and mismanagement are addressed. The Harare Residents' Trust has been vocal in demanding greater transparency and an end to wasteful spending.

In response to the deteriorating conditions, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee has urged the government to urgently release funds for water augmentation projects, pay its debts to the city, explore private investment options, and modernise water management systems to avert a looming public health catastrophe.

Chamisa's remarks, coming amid growing national frustration over basic service delivery, underscore the increasing political pressure on the Mnangagwa administration to address what has become a daily struggle for millions of Zimbabweans: access to clean and safe water.

Source - nehanda

