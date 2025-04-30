Latest News Editor's Choice


Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
Former Zanu-PF Chiredzi Ward 3 councillor, Tarusenga Makamba, was last Wednesday denied bail and remains in remand prison as he faces charges of inciting public violence.

Makamba appeared before Magistrate Tendai Mutamba, who dismissed his bail application, ruling that the allegations against him were serious and that he could interfere with ongoing investigations. He is expected to return to court next Wednesday for further proceedings.

Makamba's arrest stems from a voice note he allegedly shared in a Zanu-PF WhatsApp group named Nhakayedu, just two days before planned demonstrations led by war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza. In the audio clip, Makamba reportedly encouraged group members to "prepare for change," a phrase authorities interpret as an incitement to unrest.

The voice note includes the Shona expression "Chikomo che Wedza chopfungaira," which loosely translates to "The Wedza mountain is covered in mist," and has been deemed by state prosecutors as suggestive of imminent upheaval. Authorities allege the phrase and the timing of the message were designed to mobilize political disruption.

Makamba is being represented by Ross Chavi from the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers, who has argued that the state's interpretation of the voice note is exaggerated and politically motivated. Chavi insists that his client's message was ambiguous at best and does not amount to incitement under Zimbabwean law.

Makamba, once a loyal Zanu-PF official, now finds himself at the centre of a case that has sparked debate over political speech, freedom of expression, and internal dissent within the ruling party. His arrest comes amid growing unease within Zanu-PF, especially after Geza's failed attempt to rally war veterans in demonstrations seen by some as a sign of internal cracks.

The state has yet to disclose whether it will charge Makamba alongside others linked to Geza's movement or pursue the case independently.

Makamba remains in custody at Chiredzi Remand Prison as his legal team prepares for his next court appearance.

Source - The Mirror

