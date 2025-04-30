Man arrested for killing burglar

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Chipinge have arrested a 32-year-old man who fatally assaulted a burglar who broke into his brother's house.According to the police, Winmore Sithole is assisting them with investigations."On 28/04/25, police in Chipinge arrested Winmore Sithole (32) in connection with a murder case, in which the suspect allegedly killed an unknown man who had broken into his brother's house," reads ZRP X.In a related case, Talent Tinarwo (31) was found lying on the ground at Jumbo mine with two stab wounds to the neck on April 29.He was pronounced dead upon admission to Concession Hospital.