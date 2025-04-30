Chiwenga touches down in Italy

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Italy for a working visit that will see him engage with the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church and explore social development and investment opportunities for Zimbabwe.Chiwenga, who touched down in Rome on Wednesday, was received by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Italy, Ambassador Mietani Chauke, and immediately began his official duties.Top on the Vice President's agenda is a scheduled meeting with high-ranking officials of the Roman Catholic Church, who have expressed strong interest in supporting social development projects in Zimbabwe. The Church, which has long maintained a presence in the country through its health and education services, is reportedly keen to scale up its impact through new investments and partnerships.In addition to ecclesiastical engagements, VP Chiwenga is also set to meet with economic players and potential investors in Italy. The discussions are expected to cover a range of sectors including health, agriculture, renewable energy, and infrastructure - areas in which Zimbabwe is seeking increased international cooperation.Chiwenga's visit is part of Zimbabwe's ongoing diplomatic and economic re-engagement strategy aimed at building partnerships with global institutions and European Union member states, following years of strained relations.More details on the Vice President's itinerary and expected agreements are anticipated in the coming days as meetings unfold.