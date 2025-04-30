Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo stuns ZITF bosses with US$400K Land Cruiser gift

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Just as Workers' Day celebrations began to simmer down, flamboyant businessman Wicknell Chivayo sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe's corporate circles with a jaw-dropping gesture that left Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) executives stunned - and cruising in style.

In a move worthy of his "Big Spender" reputation, Chivayo gifted two brand-new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser VXRs - each worth an eye-popping US$200,000 - to ZITF Board Chairman Busisa Moyo and CEO Dr Nicholas Ndebele. The ultra-luxurious SUVs, synonymous with power and prestige, were Chivayo's way of tipping his hat to what he described as "outstanding leadership" during last week's 65th edition of the ZITF.

"From the moment I stepped into the exhibition grounds, it was immediately evident that the organisers had curated an event of remarkable distinction," Chivayo wrote in a glowing social media post on Wednesday afternoon, still riding high from the success of the annual trade show.

The surprise didn't end with praise.

To the astonishment of many, Chivayo disclosed that Dr Ndebele had once joked that if Wicknell ever bought anyone at ZITF a car, he shouldn't forget him. The businessman - true to form - turned the quip into reality. "To recognise the outstanding leadership, energy, and sheer excellence demonstrated by the ZITF Company, I am pleased to hand over TWO brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR vehicles," he announced.

The powerful petrol-fueled rides are already parked and waiting for pick-up at Faramatsi Motors in Harare - a local haven for luxury car lovers.

The gesture has catapulted Chivayo back into the national spotlight, with social media platforms ablaze with reactions ranging from applause to envy, and the inevitable question: "Who's next, Wicknell?"

This year's ZITF, dubbed the "Blue Sapphire Edition," featured over 800 exhibitors from more than 30 countries and was widely lauded as a success - even drawing praise from visiting leaders including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mozambican President Daniel Chapo.

Still, it's Chivayo's "Land Cruiser drop" that has stolen the post-fair headlines.

With wheels spinning and tongues wagging, one thing is certain - when it comes to executive recognition, Wicknell Chivayo shifts gears like no other.

Source - The Heralf

