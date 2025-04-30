Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Njani Moyo only accorded liberation hero status

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred Liberation Hero Status on the late veteran of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, Elias Sikholiwe Njani Moyo, who passed away on April 26 at the age of 100.

Moyo, a revered nationalist and long-time member of the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU), will be laid to rest on Saturday at Terelyne Village under Chief Gwebu in Umzingwane District, Matabeleland South Province. He died at Mater Dei Hospital after a prolonged illness.

In a tribute shared by his great-grandson and family spokesperson, Mr Mkhululi Chimoio, the family expressed gratitude for the national recognition, noting Moyo's sacrifices in pursuit of Zimbabwe's independence.

"Mr Moyo dedicated his life selflessly to the liberation of Zimbabwe and the empowerment of its people. His unwavering commitment to the struggle for freedom resulted in his imprisonment for life by the Smith regime - a sacrifice emblematic of his deep love for the nation," Chimoio said.

Beyond his contribution to the liberation movement, Moyo was a respected businessman in Mawabeni, where he worked to uplift local communities through entrepreneurship and mentorship. "He played a significant role in uplifting communities through economic empowerment and business development, with many families benefiting from his wisdom, leadership, and foresight," said Chimoio.

Moyo was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1976 at the age of 50, following the alleged killing of a white storekeeper, Mr Leonard Ashly, at Mbalabala. Rhodesian media reports at the time claimed Moyo had harboured three freedom fighters at his home for four nights, who were then accused of carrying out the shooting.

One such article, titled "This man lost all – through helping the terrorists," accused Moyo of destroying his life by aiding the fighters. The propaganda piece highlighted the personal losses he endured - from losing his business and steady income to selling his cattle to pay legal fees - in an apparent attempt to discourage others from supporting the liberation cause.

After independence, Moyo was pardoned by the new government, and his life came to symbolize the resilience, sacrifice, and dignity of Zimbabwe's freedom fighters who endured persecution under colonial rule.

His burial on Saturday is expected to be attended by senior government officials, war veterans, and members of the public who remember his unwavering contribution to the liberation and development of Zimbabwe.

Source - The Heralf
More on: #Njani, #Hero, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Schweppes Managing Director retires after 20 years

17 mins ago | 2 Views

Chivayo stuns ZITF bosses with US$400K Land Cruiser gift

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Chiwenga touches down in Italy

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

Man arrested for killing burglar

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

7 hrs ago | 870 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

7 hrs ago | 365 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

7 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

9 hrs ago | 267 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

11 hrs ago | 339 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

11 hrs ago | 309 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

11 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

11 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

11 hrs ago | 65 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

11 hrs ago | 55 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

11 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

11 hrs ago | 85 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

11 hrs ago | 95 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

11 hrs ago | 106 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 66 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

11 hrs ago | 126 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

24 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

24 hrs ago | 366 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

24 hrs ago | 2346 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

24 hrs ago | 559 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

24 hrs ago | 253 Views

Geza vows to block Tagwirei's alleged presidential ambitions

30 Apr 2025 at 18:39hrs | 1822 Views

State to charge Heart and Soul TV alongside Blessed Mhlanga

30 Apr 2025 at 18:39hrs | 422 Views

Bulawayo-Vic Falls road rehabilitation corruption in tender awards exposed

30 Apr 2025 at 16:42hrs | 1774 Views

Gugugu Magorira you are faking! Welshman Ncube the worst politician in town!

30 Apr 2025 at 15:06hrs | 540 Views

International hunting brightens Namibian villages

30 Apr 2025 at 09:29hrs | 332 Views

Chamisa Behind Mnangagwa 2030 Agenda

30 Apr 2025 at 09:25hrs | 2231 Views

Bed Bugs Appear to Have a Genetic Resistance to Pesticides

30 Apr 2025 at 09:16hrs | 1218 Views

Restoring African Identity

30 Apr 2025 at 09:13hrs | 159 Views

Zimbabwe eyes UN Security Council seat to improve relations with the West

30 Apr 2025 at 07:23hrs | 212 Views

Zimbabwe to benefit from Abu Dhabi's $500m maternal health fund

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 363 Views

Nick Mangwana doesn't listen to Winky D's music

30 Apr 2025 at 07:16hrs | 761 Views

CBZ hails Zimbabwe's less volatile economy

30 Apr 2025 at 07:15hrs | 142 Views

CZI urges companies to reduce idle capacity

30 Apr 2025 at 07:14hrs | 250 Views

Consolidate gains of independence, says General Sibanda

30 Apr 2025 at 07:13hrs | 606 Views