Schweppes Managing Director retires after 20 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

Beverage manufacturer Schweppes Zimbabwe has announced the retirement of its long-serving Managing Director, Charles Nkululeko Msipa, bringing to an end a distinguished 20-year career with the company.In a statement released Thursday, the company confirmed that Msipa officially stepped down at the end of April 2025. "We announce the upcoming retirement of Mr. Charles Nkululeko Msipa at the end of April 2025, after an exemplary 20-year tenure in our business, the majority of which he served as Managing Director," Schweppes said.Msipa joined Schweppes in 2005 as Sales and Marketing Director and was elevated to the position of Managing Director the following year. Before joining the local beverage firm, he spent 13 years with The Coca-Cola Company, holding a series of roles across Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Coca-Cola North America.Schweppes praised Msipa's leadership, particularly his role in the 2009 localisation of the company's ownership structure, which allowed for the inclusion of management and employees in the shareholding."He has provided leadership to the Company during a period of significant headwinds in the operating environment. Notable milestones include the investment in Beitbridge Juicing Company and the expansion in the brand portfolio," the statement read.Beyond his work at Schweppes, Msipa has been a prominent figure in Zimbabwe's business community. He is a past president of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and has served on its national council. He also chaired key sustainability and competitiveness organisations, including the Business Council for Sustainable Development Zimbabwe (BCSDZ), the PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe, and the National Competitiveness Commission (NCC). He has also served as a non-executive director for several entities across various sectors.The company has not yet named a successor to fill the position left by Msipa.