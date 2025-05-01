Latest News Editor's Choice


Tender process for Victoria Falls road rehab still underway?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has confirmed that the tendering process for the Victoria Falls road rehabilitation project is still ongoing, following the retraction of an inaccurate social media post.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Engineer Joy Makumbe, clarified that the process remains in its evaluation phase and that no contractors have been appointed yet.

"The Ministry unreservedly apologises for the misinformation shared earlier," said Eng Makumbe, referring to a tweet posted earlier in the day which incorrectly stated that contractors were already on-site.

She attributed the error to a ministry officer who posted the message without verifying the facts with the Department of Roads, thereby breaching internal Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on information dissemination.

The tender for the rehabilitation project was initially advertised on 17 April 2025 and officially closed on 29 April at 11:00 AM. The Ministry has since begun a thorough bid evaluation process led by a designated committee.

Once the committee completes its assessment, the Special Procurement Oversight Committee will further review the findings to ensure full compliance with national procurement regulations before any contracts are awarded.

Eng Makumbe underscored the Ministry's commitment to transparency and due process, urging the public and stakeholders to rely solely on official communications.

"We urge the public to rely on official communications as we progress. Correct information is critical to maintaining trust," she said.

The Ministry reiterated its dedication to a fair and accountable procurement process and encouraged citizens to disregard earlier claims of contractor mobilisation.

Source - the herald
More on: #Tender, #Vic_Falls, #Road

