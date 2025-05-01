Mnangagwa declares vacancies in Gutu East and Insiza North

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officially declared Gutu East and Insiza North constituencies vacant, paving the way for by-elections following the expulsion and death of their respective former Members of Parliament.The Gutu East seat became vacant after Mr. Benjamin Ganyiwa was expelled from Zanu-PF for alleged indiscipline and fomenting divisions within the ruling party. Meanwhile, Insiza North fell vacant following the death of Farai Taruvinga last month.The vacancies were announced through Proclamation Number 3 of 2025, contained in Statutory Instrument 44A of 2025, and published on Wednesday. The proclamation follows a formal notification from the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, on 17 April.The process is in line with constitutional and electoral provisions. The Nomination Courts for both constituencies will sit on 15 May 2025.Zanu-PF has already moved to fill the Gutu East vacancy by conducting primary elections. Former Gutu Rural District Council Ward 14 Councillor, Zvarevashe Masvingise, emerged victorious among six contenders and will represent the ruling party in the upcoming by-election.In Insiza North, the primary race remains wide open, with ten candidates cleared to contest in the party's primaries scheduled for tomorrow. The contenders include Dr Qhubani Moyo, Nkosana Mthunzi, Ernest Ncube, Lindelwe Ndlovu, Clever Moyo, Clever Sibanda, Nkosilomusa Langa, Delani Moyo, Davison Moyo, and Sifiso Mpofu.The upcoming by-elections follow closely on the heels of the Glen View South by-election last month, where Zanu-PF's Tsitsi Tawomherwa clinched victory after the seat became vacant due to the death of CCC legislator Mr. Grandmore Hakata in January.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is expected to announce polling dates for Gutu East and Insiza North in due course.