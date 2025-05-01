Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZBC to launch another propaganda radio station

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is preparing to launch a new heritage-based educational radio station in Bulawayo, marking a major milestone in the national broadcaster's expansion and its efforts to promote inclusive, culturally rooted learning.

Set to become ZBC's seventh radio station, the new outlet will be headquartered at the Montrose studios in Bulawayo and is expected to begin operations in the second or third quarter of the year. The initiative follows extensive consultations with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

ZBC's director of Radio Services, Albert Chekayi, confirmed the development during an interview at the recently concluded Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). He described the project as a reflection of the Second Republic's commitment to inclusive national development and cultural preservation.

"This educational broadcasting channel is a brainchild of the Minister of Information, Dr Jenfan Muswere, who has placed strong emphasis on heritage-based broadcasting. That's why we're transforming Montrose into the home of heritage broadcasting," said Chekayi.

Chekayi revealed that most of the groundwork has been completed, with only minor details such as the station's name and branding still being finalised. Recruitment of presenters is already underway.

The station will air content primarily in indigenous languages, aligning with ZBC's broader vision of promoting cultural inclusivity. Academic content will be developed and supplied by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, while ZBC will complement this with programming focused on culture, entertainment, and life skills.

"Education is a sensitive field that must be handled by experts. Our presenters will not deliver academic lessons—that's the Ministry's role. We're here to complement that with cultural and life-coaching content," Chekayi explained.

He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information for its support and noted that the public response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, especially following open auditions held during the ZITF.

Auditions were conducted over three days—Wednesday to Friday last week—targeting Zimbabweans with national identification and a passion for broadcasting. The goal was to scout talent for both the new educational station and other ZBC platforms.

"This was the first time we held public auditions at such a large-scale event. Typically, we do this at our offices. But this time, we took advantage of the ZITF platform to reach a broader audience," Chekayi said.

In addition, Chekayi revealed that Nambya will soon be introduced as the eighth language on Khulumani FM, and it will also feature on the upcoming educational station.

"These are not just educational programmes—they are cultural lessons too," he added.

The new station is expected to enrich Zimbabwe's media landscape by providing learners and communities with accessible, relevant, and culturally grounded educational content.

Source - the herald
More on: #Zbc, #Radio, #Station

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF succession battles open window of opportunity for Matabeleland breakaway

24 mins ago | 46 Views

Garwe must change colonial mentality

57 mins ago | 90 Views

Man douses mother-in-law with petrol, sets her ablaze

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Chamisa slams 'working poverty'

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mwonzora sams Mnangagwa third term bid,

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Woman kidnapped, detained for 4 days

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Police seek help to identify victim in fatal road accident

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Kombi driver on police wanted list

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Johane Masowe's remains at centre of dispute

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mnangagwa declares vacancies in Gutu East and Insiza North

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Tender process for Victoria Falls road rehab still underway?

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's rot of corruption began at the top - that's where it must end

14 hrs ago | 662 Views

Kings for Harare, But Not for Matabeleland? Garwe's Letter Exposes a Deep Hypocrisy

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

Schweppes Managing Director retires after 20 years

15 hrs ago | 812 Views

Njani Moyo only accorded liberation hero status

17 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Chivayo stuns ZITF bosses with US$400K Land Cruiser gift

17 hrs ago | 10714 Views

Chiwenga touches down in Italy

17 hrs ago | 826 Views

Man arrested for killing burglar

19 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

21 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

22 hrs ago | 647 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 545 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

22 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

23 hrs ago | 202 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

24 hrs ago | 352 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

01 May 2025 at 08:57hrs | 520 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

01 May 2025 at 08:56hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

01 May 2025 at 08:55hrs | 396 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

01 May 2025 at 08:54hrs | 342 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 281 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 134 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

01 May 2025 at 08:51hrs | 238 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 160 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 116 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

01 May 2025 at 08:48hrs | 120 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

01 May 2025 at 08:47hrs | 77 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

01 May 2025 at 08:46hrs | 176 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

01 May 2025 at 08:45hrs | 131 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

01 May 2025 at 08:44hrs | 138 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

01 May 2025 at 08:43hrs | 420 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

01 May 2025 at 08:39hrs | 145 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

01 May 2025 at 08:38hrs | 111 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

01 May 2025 at 08:37hrs | 140 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

01 May 2025 at 08:35hrs | 141 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

30 Apr 2025 at 19:46hrs | 382 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

30 Apr 2025 at 19:39hrs | 377 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

30 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 2628 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

30 Apr 2025 at 19:36hrs | 690 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

30 Apr 2025 at 19:35hrs | 261 Views