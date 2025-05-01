ZBC to launch another propaganda radio station

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is preparing to launch a new heritage-based educational radio station in Bulawayo, marking a major milestone in the national broadcaster's expansion and its efforts to promote inclusive, culturally rooted learning.Set to become ZBC's seventh radio station, the new outlet will be headquartered at the Montrose studios in Bulawayo and is expected to begin operations in the second or third quarter of the year. The initiative follows extensive consultations with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.ZBC's director of Radio Services, Albert Chekayi, confirmed the development during an interview at the recently concluded Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF). He described the project as a reflection of the Second Republic's commitment to inclusive national development and cultural preservation."This educational broadcasting channel is a brainchild of the Minister of Information, Dr Jenfan Muswere, who has placed strong emphasis on heritage-based broadcasting. That's why we're transforming Montrose into the home of heritage broadcasting," said Chekayi.Chekayi revealed that most of the groundwork has been completed, with only minor details such as the station's name and branding still being finalised. Recruitment of presenters is already underway.The station will air content primarily in indigenous languages, aligning with ZBC's broader vision of promoting cultural inclusivity. Academic content will be developed and supplied by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, while ZBC will complement this with programming focused on culture, entertainment, and life skills."Education is a sensitive field that must be handled by experts. Our presenters will not deliver academic lessons—that's the Ministry's role. We're here to complement that with cultural and life-coaching content," Chekayi explained.He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Information for its support and noted that the public response to the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, especially following open auditions held during the ZITF.Auditions were conducted over three days—Wednesday to Friday last week—targeting Zimbabweans with national identification and a passion for broadcasting. The goal was to scout talent for both the new educational station and other ZBC platforms."This was the first time we held public auditions at such a large-scale event. Typically, we do this at our offices. But this time, we took advantage of the ZITF platform to reach a broader audience," Chekayi said.In addition, Chekayi revealed that Nambya will soon be introduced as the eighth language on Khulumani FM, and it will also feature on the upcoming educational station."These are not just educational programmes—they are cultural lessons too," he added.The new station is expected to enrich Zimbabwe's media landscape by providing learners and communities with accessible, relevant, and culturally grounded educational content.