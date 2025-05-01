Johane Masowe's remains at centre of dispute

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two rival factions of the Gospel of God Church International are locked in a bitter legal and spiritual battle over the intended exhumation of their revered founder, Baba Johanne - born Peter Shonhiwa Jack Masedza - whose remains have rested at the sacred Gandanzara Shrine in Makoni District for over five decades.The conflict was sparked by a recent High Court ruling authorising Baba Johanne's sons, Messrs Magaga and Reuben Masedza, to exhume and rebury their father's remains at the family's rural homestead. The court decision, however, has been fiercely contested by the Gospel of God Church International (1932) led by Sister Era Silver Tapera, which currently occupies the shrine.In response, the church filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the High Court's declaratory order, arguing that the burial site is sacred church property and that any exhumation would violate its religious and cultural sanctity.Baba Johanne, who died in Zambia on September 14, 1973, was buried at Gandanzara three days later. He is venerated as the founder of the Gospel of God Church International, a spiritual leader whose legacy is deeply embedded in the doctrine and history of the church."The High Court erred at law when it ruled that shrine ownership did not extend to the remains of the deceased," reads the appeal. "The sacred nature of the shrine as a resting place for revered figures was disregarded."The church maintains that Baba Johanne left an oral testament expressing his wish to be buried and remain at Gandanzara. It also cited a 2003 High Court ruling (HH164/2003) by Justice Hungwe, which recognised the church's ownership of the shrine.On March 25, 2025, Mr Magaga Masedza published a notice under Section 38 of the Cemeteries Act, publicly declaring his intent to exhume the remains. The notice gave 30 days for objections to be submitted in writing.In response, Mr Francis Elizara Nedewedzo, acting secretary general of Sister Tapera's faction, issued a strong statement rejecting the planned exhumation."We are disturbed and saddened by this proposal. Baba Johanne was not only a religious figure but a spiritual father to millions. His burial place should be respected," Nedewedzo said. "This action appears more driven by personal motives than respect for his dignity."He emphasised Baba Johanne's teachings, which instructed converts to forsake their homes to follow the gospel journey, often leading to the burial of church elders far from their places of origin. "The shrine is not just a burial site — it is sacred ground. Disturbing it would dishonour his legacy and cause emotional distress to the faithful worldwide."Mr Joromiah Mususu, representing a breakaway group led by Sister Dazi Dhliwayo, echoed similar sentiments. "The exhumation would desecrate his memory. Government must step in to stop this and help broker a compromise between the family and the church."Mususu urged for a balanced approach that respects both the family's wishes and the church's heritage.The dispute has also resurfaced past tensions. In 1996, Magaga allegedly forced his way into the shrine and attempted to remove his father's remains. He reportedly took a cross from the shrine, an item of deep spiritual significance.The Supreme Court is expected to hear the appeal on May 19, a ruling that may set a significant precedent on the intersection of religious rights, cultural heritage, and family claims in Zimbabwe.