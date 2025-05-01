Kombi driver on police wanted list

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Harare are appealing to the public for information leading to the arrest of a Chitungwiza-based kombi driver wanted in connection with a serious road traffic accident that occurred in August last year.In a statement, Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza said McDonald Magwenzi (37) is being sought for reckless driving and fleeing the scene following a crash that left three passengers seriously injured."The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Harare Province, is investigating the whereabouts of McDonald Magwenzi," said Insp Chakanza. "He is wanted in connection with a case of reckless driving that occurred on August 9, 2024, at the intersection of Seke Road and St Patrick's Road in Hatfield."According to police, Magwenzi was behind the wheel of a Nissan Caravan kombi (registration AGL 3107), travelling southbound along Seke Road towards Chitungwiza around 9pm. He reportedly attempted to overtake a vehicle turning right and another in the oncoming lane, resulting in a collision that injured three passengers."After the accident, Magwenzi fled the scene and has been on the run ever since," said Insp Chakanza.Police have released Magwenzi's last known addresses as 17 221 Unit M, Seke, Chitungwiza, and Magwenzi village under Chief Mutekedza in Chivhu. Authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact ZRP Hatfield at (0242) 570123, Harare Operations at (0242) 748836, or the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631. Information may also be submitted at any nearest police station.