Police seek help to identify victim in fatal road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Chitungwiza are also appealing for help in identifying a deceased male pedestrian who died after being hit by a South African-registered truck on April 14, 2025.The fatal crash occurred at approximately 10pm at the intersection of New Chitungwiza Road and Forbes Road. The man, who remains unidentified, died on the spot.His body is currently being held at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital Mortuary pending identification and notification of next of kin.Authorities are urging anyone with missing relatives or information related to the deceased to visit the hospital or contact the nearest police station.