Woman kidnapped, detained for 4 days

by Staff reporter
A 30-year-old woman from Ushewokunze was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, and held captive for four days in Mutorashanga after boarding an illegal commuter vehicle (mushikashika) in Harare, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2025, when the woman was waiting for transport along High Glen Road near Glen Norah Police Station, intending to travel to her home in Ushewokunze.

According to police, the victim boarded a white Honda Fit whose driver claimed he was heading in the same direction. She sat in the back seat with two male passengers already inside.

"On the way, one of the men seated next to her produced an injection-like object, pierced her shoulder, and she lost consciousness," said Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza.

When the woman regained consciousness the following morning, she found herself locked inside a room with an internal toilet in an unknown location, later discovered to be Mutorashanga.

"She shouted for help, but one of the accused men entered, covered her mouth, and injected her again on the right hand, causing her to lose consciousness once more," said Insp Chakanza.

Over the next two days, she was given minimal food and water by the captors, who continued to keep her sedated and confined.

On April 28, the woman noticed that the door was no longer locked and seized the opportunity to escape under the cover of darkness. She reached a nearby homestead and narrated her ordeal.

"The family that assisted her informed her that she was in Mutorashanga, and they contacted her parents and provided her with money for bus fare back to Harare," Insp Chakanza added.

The woman was taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical examination, and investigations are currently underway.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and are urging the public to avoid using unregistered transport vehicles, especially mushikashika, which have become increasingly associated with criminal activity.

Anyone with information that could assist in apprehending the suspects is encouraged to contact their nearest police station.

Source - the herald
