Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa slams 'working poverty'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned the "slavery-like" conditions faced by Zimbabwean workers, vowing to prioritise worker welfare and restore dignity to the country's labour force if elected into government.

Chamisa's remarks come amid a strike by University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers, who have downed tools in protest over what they describe as humiliatingly low salaries. Reports indicate that a junior lecturer at the institution is earning as little as US$230 per month, far below the cost of living in Zimbabwe.

In a statement to mark 2025 Workers Day commemorations, Chamisa said the situation facing UZ lecturers reflects the broader collapse of workers' rights and livelihoods across Zimbabwe.

"Workers have been plunged into slavery. Many are earning extremely low wages, rendering them working poor, basically putting them in the poverty bracket," said Chamisa. "Our teachers and nurses are suffering. Civil servants are struggling. University lecturers, who are currently on strike, are earning a paltry $228 per month."

He added that the erosion of pensions has left many workers staring into a bleak retirement, while a lack of labour protections and social safety nets has condemned many Zimbabweans to informal work and economic insecurity.

"Zimbabwean workers literally live, work and retire in poverty," Chamisa lamented.

The UZ strike is the latest sign of growing frustration among professionals in Zimbabwe, where many earn under US$300 per month, despite rising inflation, stagnant salaries, and the weakening local currency.

Chamisa accused the government of failing to protect workers' rights, leading to rampant casualisation of labour and deteriorating conditions for professionals. He also highlighted a growing exodus of skilled workers who are leaving Zimbabwe in search of better opportunities abroad.

He promised that a future administration under his leadership — referred to as "The Next Government" — would place workers at the heart of national policy.

"We will focus on restoring the dignity of workers and strengthening genuine social dialogue to address the multiple challenges they face. Labour laws will be reformed to promote freedom of association, freedom of expression, and meaningful collective bargaining," said Chamisa.

He further pledged to rebuild the economy and public services to create employment for Zimbabwe's unemployed youth, end job casualisation, and protect against mass retrenchments.

Chamisa's statement echoes the growing calls for a national rethink of worker policies, as discontent simmers across the public sector and the economy remains under strain.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

ZANU PF succession battles open window of opportunity for Matabeleland breakaway

24 mins ago | 47 Views

Garwe must change colonial mentality

57 mins ago | 91 Views

Man douses mother-in-law with petrol, sets her ablaze

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Mwonzora sams Mnangagwa third term bid,

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Woman kidnapped, detained for 4 days

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Police seek help to identify victim in fatal road accident

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Kombi driver on police wanted list

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Johane Masowe's remains at centre of dispute

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

ZBC to launch another propaganda radio station

2 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa declares vacancies in Gutu East and Insiza North

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Tender process for Victoria Falls road rehab still underway?

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe's rot of corruption began at the top - that's where it must end

14 hrs ago | 662 Views

Kings for Harare, But Not for Matabeleland? Garwe's Letter Exposes a Deep Hypocrisy

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

Schweppes Managing Director retires after 20 years

15 hrs ago | 812 Views

Njani Moyo only accorded liberation hero status

17 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Chivayo stuns ZITF bosses with US$400K Land Cruiser gift

17 hrs ago | 10730 Views

Chiwenga touches down in Italy

17 hrs ago | 826 Views

Man arrested for killing burglar

19 hrs ago | 1727 Views

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

21 hrs ago | 1516 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

22 hrs ago | 647 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 545 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

22 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

23 hrs ago | 202 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

24 hrs ago | 353 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

01 May 2025 at 08:57hrs | 520 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

01 May 2025 at 08:56hrs | 652 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

01 May 2025 at 08:55hrs | 396 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

01 May 2025 at 08:54hrs | 343 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 281 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 134 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

01 May 2025 at 08:51hrs | 238 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 160 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 116 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

01 May 2025 at 08:48hrs | 120 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

01 May 2025 at 08:47hrs | 77 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

01 May 2025 at 08:46hrs | 176 Views

Chegutu Pirates seek first win under Chunga's watch

01 May 2025 at 08:45hrs | 131 Views

Jere led Caps United slip back into relegation zone

01 May 2025 at 08:44hrs | 139 Views

Air Vice Marshal Mandeya declared national heroine

01 May 2025 at 08:43hrs | 420 Views

Man once linked to Cal_Vin murder case faces fresh theft charges

01 May 2025 at 08:39hrs | 145 Views

Everton Mlalazi returns to Bulawayo

01 May 2025 at 08:38hrs | 111 Views

Construction of homesteads underway ahead of new Old Gwanda road project

01 May 2025 at 08:37hrs | 140 Views

Zimbabwe's mining industry sees significant progress

01 May 2025 at 08:35hrs | 141 Views

Harare warns Mbare flat residents over bedbug fumigation resistance

30 Apr 2025 at 19:46hrs | 382 Views

Chiwenga meets Iranian dialysis machine manufacturers

30 Apr 2025 at 19:39hrs | 377 Views

Former Miss Zimbabwe dies

30 Apr 2025 at 19:38hrs | 2628 Views

Sifela Brahmans shines at ZITF with top livestock honours

30 Apr 2025 at 19:36hrs | 690 Views

Ncube Strike seals home win for Highlanders over Bikita Minerals

30 Apr 2025 at 19:35hrs | 261 Views