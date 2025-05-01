Chamisa slams 'working poverty'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned the "slavery-like" conditions faced by Zimbabwean workers, vowing to prioritise worker welfare and restore dignity to the country's labour force if elected into government.Chamisa's remarks come amid a strike by University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers, who have downed tools in protest over what they describe as humiliatingly low salaries. Reports indicate that a junior lecturer at the institution is earning as little as US$230 per month, far below the cost of living in Zimbabwe.In a statement to mark 2025 Workers Day commemorations, Chamisa said the situation facing UZ lecturers reflects the broader collapse of workers' rights and livelihoods across Zimbabwe."Workers have been plunged into slavery. Many are earning extremely low wages, rendering them working poor, basically putting them in the poverty bracket," said Chamisa. "Our teachers and nurses are suffering. Civil servants are struggling. University lecturers, who are currently on strike, are earning a paltry $228 per month."He added that the erosion of pensions has left many workers staring into a bleak retirement, while a lack of labour protections and social safety nets has condemned many Zimbabweans to informal work and economic insecurity."Zimbabwean workers literally live, work and retire in poverty," Chamisa lamented.The UZ strike is the latest sign of growing frustration among professionals in Zimbabwe, where many earn under US$300 per month, despite rising inflation, stagnant salaries, and the weakening local currency.Chamisa accused the government of failing to protect workers' rights, leading to rampant casualisation of labour and deteriorating conditions for professionals. He also highlighted a growing exodus of skilled workers who are leaving Zimbabwe in search of better opportunities abroad.He promised that a future administration under his leadership — referred to as "The Next Government" — would place workers at the heart of national policy."We will focus on restoring the dignity of workers and strengthening genuine social dialogue to address the multiple challenges they face. Labour laws will be reformed to promote freedom of association, freedom of expression, and meaningful collective bargaining," said Chamisa.He further pledged to rebuild the economy and public services to create employment for Zimbabwe's unemployed youth, end job casualisation, and protect against mass retrenchments.Chamisa's statement echoes the growing calls for a national rethink of worker policies, as discontent simmers across the public sector and the economy remains under strain.