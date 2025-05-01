Man douses mother-in-law with petrol, sets her ablaze

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 43-year-old man from Chiduku Village in Rusape, Manicaland Province, has been arrested after he allegedly poured petrol on his estranged wife's mother and set her alight in a brutal act of domestic violence.The suspect, identified as Loveridge Abraham Muchapondwa, is now facing a charge of attempted murder following the horrific incident, which occurred on April 30, 2025.According to Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the victim sustained serious burns and is currently hospitalised."Police in Rusape arrested Loveridge Abraham Muchapondwa (43) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred at Chiduku Village on April 30, 2025," said Commissioner Nyathi."The suspect poured petrol on his mother-in-law before setting her ablaze."Preliminary investigations suggest that Muchapondwa reacted violently after separating from his wife, who had moved back in with her mother. The strained relationship is believed to have triggered the attack."The victim sustained burns on the head and chest and is hospitalised," Commissioner Nyathi added.The incident has sparked outrage in the local community and raised concerns over escalating domestic violence cases in the country.Authorities have urged members of the public to seek peaceful and lawful resolutions to domestic disputes and warned that violence will not be tolerated.Muchapondwa is expected to appear in court soon.