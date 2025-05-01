Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for attempting to kill cop

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
A Chitungwiza based man who severely  assaulted  a member of Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at 007 Night Club in Glendale has been sentenced to five years behind bars.


Wellington Moyo (26) of Ziko farm, Chitungwiza was sentenced to five years in jail by Elisha Singano for attempted murder today.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that on 26 December the convict was at Alick Macheso's show and he became violent disturbing patrons.

When the police officer Admire Manyimbiri , (41) tried to arrest him he struck him with a brick on the head and he sustained head injuries before being rushed to Concession hospital.

Meanwhile, Moyo is also facing a murder charge after he fatally ran over another cop with his Honda Fit registration number AGC 8399 on the same day.

