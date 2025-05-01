Latest News Editor's Choice


Obasanjo visits Mnangagwa in Harare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Former Nigerian President and respected African statesman, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a courtesy visit to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare today, in a high-level diplomatic engagement aimed at bolstering regional peace efforts.

The meeting forms part of Obasanjo's broader mission to advance peace and stability on the African continent, particularly through his role as a key facilitator in the recently unified Luanda-Nairobi peace process. This continental initiative seeks to resolve the long-standing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a region plagued by decades of violence and insecurity.

The Luanda-Nairobi process brings together an influential coalition of African leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto - who currently chairs the initiative - former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, and former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza.

Although specific details of Obasanjo's closed-door talks with President Mnangagwa were not publicly disclosed, diplomatic sources indicate the discussion likely focused on Zimbabwe's potential contribution to continental peacebuilding and regional cooperation under the African Union and Southern African Development Community (SADC) frameworks.

Obasanjo's visit highlights the continued significance of African-led solutions to African challenges. The leaders involved in the DRC peace initiative have pledged to prioritise diplomacy, dialogue, and inclusive governance as tools to end hostilities and usher in lasting peace in the volatile Great Lakes region.

Zimbabwe, which has historically played roles in regional security efforts, is seen as a potential partner in supporting and sustaining the peace process.

Obasanjo's presence in Harare underscores the urgency and importance of coordinated African action to resolve internal conflicts and foster unity and development across the continent.

