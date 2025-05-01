Zimbabwe restricts steel imports

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has introduced new restrictions on the importation of specific steel products, requiring importers to obtain licences before bringing them into the country, in a move designed to support local production and industrialisation.The changes are contained in Statutory Instrument 46 of 2025, officially titled Control of Goods (Open General Import Licence) (Amendment) Notice, 2025 (No. 17), recently gazetted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.The statutory instrument amends long-standing import regulations dating back to 1974, adding several steel categories to the list of controlled goods. Affected products now requiring import licences include flat-rolled steel under 600mm in width, hot-rolled and forged bars and rods, as well as steel angles and sections.According to the accompanying explanatory note, any imports falling under the newly specified tariff codes must now be licensed, marking a significant shift in policy affecting the construction and manufacturing sectors.The timing of the new measures aligns with the increased domestic production of steel, particularly by Dinson Iron and Steel Company at its newly operational plant near Chivhu. Though still in its early production phase, the facility has started producing key construction inputs such as deformed bars, with the potential to expand into more complex steel products.Government officials and industry players have welcomed the licensing requirement as a strategic tool to promote import substitution, conserve scarce foreign currency, and shield emerging local manufacturers from cheaper foreign imports.Industry analysts view the move as part of a broader economic agenda to stimulate Zimbabwe's steel sector, foster value addition, and reduce dependency on external suppliers."This regulation is a step toward building resilience in our industrial base," said one local analyst. "By prioritising local content and supporting firms like Dinson, Zimbabwe can begin to close its import gap while creating jobs and developing a robust steel value chain."The policy is expected to gradually reshape the domestic steel market by levelling the playing field in favour of local producers, encouraging further investment in downstream manufacturing and contributing to the country's long-term industrial development goals.