Foreigners turn Bulawayo sanitary lanes into 'toilets'

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo City Council has appealed to residents to refrain from using sanitary lanes and shop alleyways in the central business district as makeshift toilets, warning that such behaviour could trigger serious public health risks.In a statement issued this week, council corporate communications manager Nesisa Mpofu said the city was concerned about increasing reports of unsanitary practices in public spaces, particularly in alleyways behind shops."The City of Bulawayo urges residents to help maintain a clean and healthy city by refraining from using shop lanes as makeshift toilets," Mpofu said.She emphasized that the council had made available free public toilets within reasonable walking distance in the city centre and encouraged residents to use them responsibly.Mpofu acknowledged challenges with access to ablution facilities in certain parts of the city, especially along Fourth Avenue following the relocation of long-distance bus operators from Gwanda Road."Appropriate measures will be implemented soon to address the issue and ensure that public health standards and human dignity are not compromised," she added.However, Mpofu said vandalism of public facilities remains a major setback in efforts to improve sanitation.Currently, Bulawayo has 41 free public toilets and an additional 26 that are leased. Of these, 30 are temporarily closed due to damage caused by vandals."Council is actively working on restoring these vandalised toilets and will progressively reopen them to improve access and increase the number of free public toilets available to the community," Mpofu said.She also revealed that the council recently constructed two new public toilets at Emganwini shopping centre and in Lobengula West (Konron) as part of broader efforts to improve urban sanitation infrastructure.Business owners in the city have expressed reluctance to allow public use of their restrooms due to repeated cases of vandalism—a concern the council says it understands and is working to address."Council continues to work on solutions that balance public access with the need to maintain and protect these facilities," Mpofu noted.Meanwhile, housing and community services officer Thulani Magagula has also raised alarm over public parks being misused by touts and informal traders as open toilets, further degrading recreational spaces that were once the pride of the city.Once hailed as the cleanest city in Zimbabwe, Bulawayo is currently grappling with widespread littering and illegal dumping. Despite intensified cleanup campaigns, Mayor David Coltart recently conceded that the impact has been limited, with some areas still marred by uncollected waste.Council has pledged to step up efforts to restore the city's reputation for cleanliness and order, but stressed that it requires full cooperation from residents, business owners, and visitors alike.