Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe ramps up power generation to 1 553MW

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has significantly increased the nation's electricity output, generating 1,553 megawatts (MW) on May 2, 2025 - up from 1,304MW the previous day - bringing relief to consumers and farmers as the winter wheat season begins.

According to ZPC's daily production update, the 249MW surge is primarily driven by improved performance at the Hwange Power Station, which supplied 1,078MW - an increase from 979MW the previous day. Independent Power Producers (IPPs) also marginally raised their contribution from 73MW to 75MW.

Kariba Power Station, though still constrained by low water levels in Lake Kariba, also saw a production boost, generating 400MW, up from 252MW. While this marks progress, Kariba continues to operate below its full capacity due to hydrological limitations.

The timing of the increased power output is crucial, as it aligns with the start of the winter wheat farming season - an important strategic period for national food security. In support of the agricultural sector, the Government has ring-fenced 150MW specifically for winter wheat production, a rise from 120MW allocated during the same period last year.

"The increase in generation is not only a technical achievement but also a vital enabler of productivity, especially in the agricultural sector where energy stability is key," an official from the Ministry of Energy and Power Development said.

Zimbabwe has been making efforts to stabilise electricity supply through investment in infrastructure, maintenance of thermal and hydro plants, and increased engagement with private sector players in renewable energy.

Despite the progress, experts caution that sustainable energy production will require long-term investment in both generation capacity and transmission infrastructure, as well as the diversification of the energy mix to shield the country from climate-related risks.

The current improvements offer short-term relief and a positive outlook for farmers and businesses, particularly in light of recent power outages that had disrupted operations.

Source - herald

Must Read

Linda Masarira refutes claims of Zanu PF affiliation

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mutare City refutes bedbug outbreak rumours

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe's exports surge by 13.5%

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Husband fights crocodile to save wife

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Foreigners turn Bulawayo sanitary lanes into 'toilets'

14 hrs ago | 709 Views

'Garwe must not bully the mayor'

15 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabwe restricts steel imports

15 hrs ago | 383 Views

Obasanjo visits Mnangagwa in Harare

15 hrs ago | 894 Views

Man jailed for attempting to kill cop

17 hrs ago | 578 Views

Former Zimbabwe Stock Exchange boss dies

18 hrs ago | 1380 Views

Zimbabwe at a Crossroads: A Time for Inclusive Renewal

20 hrs ago | 393 Views

ZANU PF succession battles open window of opportunity for Matabeleland breakaway

02 May 2025 at 09:33hrs | 1121 Views

Garwe must change colonial mentality

02 May 2025 at 09:00hrs | 799 Views

Man douses mother-in-law with petrol, sets her ablaze

02 May 2025 at 08:07hrs | 1103 Views

Chamisa slams 'working poverty'

02 May 2025 at 08:06hrs | 506 Views

Mwonzora slams Mnangagwa third term bid,

02 May 2025 at 08:05hrs | 1048 Views

Woman kidnapped, detained for 4 days

02 May 2025 at 08:03hrs | 735 Views

Police seek help to identify victim in fatal road accident

02 May 2025 at 08:02hrs | 474 Views

Kombi driver on police wanted list

02 May 2025 at 08:02hrs | 527 Views

Johane Masowe's remains at centre of dispute

02 May 2025 at 07:59hrs | 401 Views

ZBC to launch another propaganda radio station

02 May 2025 at 07:58hrs | 299 Views

Mnangagwa declares vacancies in Gutu East and Insiza North

02 May 2025 at 07:58hrs | 328 Views

Tender process for Victoria Falls road rehab still underway?

02 May 2025 at 07:57hrs | 122 Views

Zimbabwe's rot of corruption began at the top - that's where it must end

01 May 2025 at 19:53hrs | 893 Views

Kings for Harare, But Not for Matabeleland? Garwe's Letter Exposes a Deep Hypocrisy

01 May 2025 at 19:48hrs | 997 Views

Schweppes Managing Director retires after 20 years

01 May 2025 at 19:11hrs | 1002 Views

Njani Moyo only accorded liberation hero status

01 May 2025 at 16:56hrs | 2199 Views

Chivayo stuns ZITF bosses with US$400K Land Cruiser gift

01 May 2025 at 16:42hrs | 18786 Views

Chiwenga touches down in Italy

01 May 2025 at 16:40hrs | 969 Views

Man arrested for killing burglar

01 May 2025 at 14:53hrs | 2106 Views

Former Zanu-PF councillor remanded over WhatsApp voice note

01 May 2025 at 12:41hrs | 701 Views

South Africa arrests Nyokayemabhunu, Zimbabwe seeks extradition

01 May 2025 at 12:33hrs | 1951 Views

Chamisa slams Mnangagwa's borehole projects

01 May 2025 at 12:18hrs | 812 Views

HIV patients pay hidden fees as ARV shortage deepens in Zimbabwe

01 May 2025 at 12:11hrs | 650 Views

Race storm at Peterhouse as black teachers cry foul

01 May 2025 at 12:03hrs | 1467 Views

Zoho Corp injects $15 million into Zimbabwe's digital future

01 May 2025 at 10:39hrs | 220 Views

Police officer in court for releasing robbery suspects after US$30 bribe

01 May 2025 at 10:18hrs | 440 Views

Man seeks sangoma before reporting stolen car to police

01 May 2025 at 08:57hrs | 584 Views

Striking UZ lecturers tell deans of faculties to stop interfering

01 May 2025 at 08:56hrs | 1069 Views

Zimbabwe extends pensionable age for workers to 70

01 May 2025 at 08:55hrs | 538 Views

Garwe letter 'a direct insult to Ndebele cultural rite'

01 May 2025 at 08:54hrs | 384 Views

Gweru cop in trouble for 'causing' fatal accident

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 327 Views

Scientists fit tracking device to Hwange elephants

01 May 2025 at 08:52hrs | 163 Views

Mnangagwa calls for discipline, loyalty in ZDF

01 May 2025 at 08:51hrs | 260 Views

Police constable fights dismissal

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 194 Views

Zimbabwe govt unveils agribusiness grants

01 May 2025 at 08:50hrs | 157 Views

FAO supports Zimbabwe's 2030 vision

01 May 2025 at 08:48hrs | 248 Views

Ministry urges farmers to prepare for potential stockfeed shortages

01 May 2025 at 08:47hrs | 93 Views

Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo crowned Miss NUST 2025

01 May 2025 at 08:46hrs | 207 Views