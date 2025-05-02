Zimbabwe ramps up power generation to 1 553MW

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) has significantly increased the nation's electricity output, generating 1,553 megawatts (MW) on May 2, 2025 - up from 1,304MW the previous day - bringing relief to consumers and farmers as the winter wheat season begins.According to ZPC's daily production update, the 249MW surge is primarily driven by improved performance at the Hwange Power Station, which supplied 1,078MW - an increase from 979MW the previous day. Independent Power Producers (IPPs) also marginally raised their contribution from 73MW to 75MW.Kariba Power Station, though still constrained by low water levels in Lake Kariba, also saw a production boost, generating 400MW, up from 252MW. While this marks progress, Kariba continues to operate below its full capacity due to hydrological limitations.The timing of the increased power output is crucial, as it aligns with the start of the winter wheat farming season - an important strategic period for national food security. In support of the agricultural sector, the Government has ring-fenced 150MW specifically for winter wheat production, a rise from 120MW allocated during the same period last year."The increase in generation is not only a technical achievement but also a vital enabler of productivity, especially in the agricultural sector where energy stability is key," an official from the Ministry of Energy and Power Development said.Zimbabwe has been making efforts to stabilise electricity supply through investment in infrastructure, maintenance of thermal and hydro plants, and increased engagement with private sector players in renewable energy.Despite the progress, experts caution that sustainable energy production will require long-term investment in both generation capacity and transmission infrastructure, as well as the diversification of the energy mix to shield the country from climate-related risks.The current improvements offer short-term relief and a positive outlook for farmers and businesses, particularly in light of recent power outages that had disrupted operations.