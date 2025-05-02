Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutare City refutes bedbug outbreak rumours

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Mutare City Council has refuted widespread social media reports alleging a recent infestation of bedbugs (tsikidzi) in the high-density suburb of Sakubva, dismissing the claims as unfounded and misleading.

The reports, which went viral on various platforms, purportedly originated from an individual identified as the chairperson of Bako Flea Market. They suggested that the City of Mutare, working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, had discovered an outbreak of bedbugs in the suburb.

However, City of Mutare Town Clerk, Mr Blessing Chafesuka, categorically denied the claims, describing them as the "work of alarmists" seeking to cause unnecessary panic.

"That is not true at all. That is the work of alarmists," said Mr Chafesuka. "Yes, there are areas that have historically experienced problems with bedbugs, but that does not signify a new development or an outbreak of sorts. We have consistently carried out routine fumigation in those areas."

He added that in light of recent pest control concerns raised in Harare  -  particularly in Mbare, where residents have been grappling with infestations  -  Mutare authorities had proactively instructed the city's health department to step up fumigation efforts.

"Following the widely publicised issues in Harare, we instructed our health department to intensify fumigation efforts, thereby reducing the likelihood of experiencing similar challenges faced by residents of Mbare," Chafesuka said.

City officials urged residents to remain calm and rely on verified information from official channels. They also encouraged continued cooperation with health teams carrying out public hygiene and fumigation programmes.

No official cases of a new infestation have been reported, and council teams are said to be on high alert to ensure community well-being through consistent monitoring and intervention.

Source - herald

