Linda Masarira refutes claims of Zanu PF affiliation

News / National

by Staff reporter

Liberal Economists Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) president Linda Masarira has strongly denied persistent public suspicions that she is covertly aligned with the ruling Zanu PF party, asserting that her brand of politics is anchored in unity and issue-based advocacy rather than party allegiance.Masarira, who has long drawn criticism for her outspoken critique of fellow opposition leaders, has been accused by sections of the public of being an "invisible enabler" for Zanu PF, allegedly working to fragment the opposition space under the guise of alternative politics.Confronted with these accusations by NewZimbabwe during Workers Day commemorations organised by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) at Dzivarasekwa Stadium on Thursday, Masarira dismissed the claims as misinformed and politically reductive."You know what? A lot of people don't understand the type of politics I am pursuing," she said. "I'm a unifier. I'm a States Woman. I believe in unity of people - unity in our diversity."Masarira explained that her current political focus has been on healthcare reform and advocating for a health revolution, stressing that these issues transcend political boundaries."When someone falls sick, they are taken to Parirenyatwa, Mpilo, or UBH. No one at the hospital asks for their political party card. That is why we need to rise above these divisive labels and come together as Zimbabweans to tackle issues of national interest," she said.The LEAD leader called for an end to binary political thinking and urged citizens to move beyond partisan echo chambers, insisting that the country's challenges require collective, cross-party efforts."I do not thrive on politics of patronage but on issues that affect every Zimbabwean, regardless of political party affiliation," Masarira said.She emphasised that in pursuing her political ambitions, she aims to appeal to all Zimbabweans, including Zanu PF supporters, and will not engage in the "politics of hate, toxicity, or insults."Masarira's remarks come at a time when public scrutiny of opposition politics remains high, with citizens increasingly demanding clarity and consistency from those seeking to represent alternative voices in Zimbabwe's political landscape.