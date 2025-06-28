Residents panic after lion sighting near town

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Chegutu town in Mashonaland West province are gripped by fear following the sighting of a stray lion roaming in nearby bushes, causing widespread panic in the community.The big cat, believed to have wandered from a nearby wildlife area, was spotted prowling along Chakari Road, unsettling locals who reported hearing its roars and spotting its spoor.Authorities have been alerted, and efforts are currently underway to safely capture and relocate the lion. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the sighting and the ongoing search."ZimParks has confirmed a lion sighting along Chakari Road in Chegutu. A reaction team is actively tracking the animal after discovering spoor and hearing roars in the area," Farawo said in a statement.In the meantime, residents have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid bushy, isolated areas, especially near open water sources during early morning and night hours."We advise the public to exercise caution by avoiding bushy, isolated areas, especially near open water sources during early morning and at night," Farawo added.ZimParks also warned livestock owners to pen their animals securely and advised parents to closely monitor the movement of children to prevent any dangerous encounters.The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as they work to ensure the safety of both the community and the lion.