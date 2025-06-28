Chinese-funded project power Zimbabwe

News / National

The Chinese-funded expansion of Hwange Thermal Power Station, specifically Units 7 and 8, emerged as the main source of energy supply for Zimbabwe in 2024, according to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).In its 2024 annual report released on Friday, ZERA revealed that the country's total energy supplied to the national transmission system reached 11,082 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2024, marking an increase from 10,096 GWh recorded in 2023."Annual energy supply shows that Hwange 7 and 8 power stations are the dominant energy supply source in 2024, contributing 4,918 GWh," the report stated.This increased output from the two newly commissioned units played a significant role in reducing Zimbabwe's reliance on electricity imports during the year.The Hwange Thermal Power Station expansion project, undertaken by Chinese construction giant Sinohydro, was officially commissioned in August 2023. Located about 780 kilometers from Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, the expansion added Units 7 and 8 to the existing six generators at the facility, boosting the country's power generation capacity.The enhanced capacity from Hwange is expected to support Zimbabwe's growing energy demands and contribute to greater energy security moving forward.