Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangudya calls for equitable IMF fund disbursements

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 14:44hrs | Views
Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor and current CEO of Mutapa Investment Fund, John Mangudya, has urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to ensure equitable disbursements of funds to Africa to enable the continent to realize meaningful developmental impacts.

Mangudya made the remarks during a panel discussion at the Afreximbank 2025 Annual Meetings held in Abuja, Nigeria, from June 25 to June 27.

Addressing delegates, Mangudya emphasized the need for regional financial institutions and African blocs to build a resilient financial architecture through fair resource allocation.

"These institutions should be catalysts of development by deploying resources equitably. I did not say fairly, I said equitably because the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tells us that in 2021 they distributed their funds fairly, wherein Africa received US$33.3 billion against a pocket size of US$650 billion," he said.

Mangudya highlighted that the $33.3 billion allocated to Africa represented only about 5% of the IMF's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a figure he described as disproportionately low given Africa's pressing financial needs compared to Western high-income countries.

"As a result of that inequitable distribution, those countries cannot use those funds and, therefore, they are now talking about the reallocation of the SDRs. It means that in the first place those funds were not equitably disbursed so that's why there is need for our institutions to ensure equitable distribution of funds," he said.

The seasoned banker further called on African financial institutions to collaborate and align their efforts around a common agenda supported by a relevant ecosystem to strengthen the continent's financial resilience.

Mangudya also urged shareholders and fund users to prioritize Africa's growth by investing in value addition and reducing the export of raw materials.

"Africa's institutions must provide de-risking instruments such as guarantees, political risk insurance, credit enhancement, and concessional funding," he added.

His insights come amid ongoing discussions about how Africa can overcome financial challenges and accelerate sustainable development through improved regional cooperation and better access to financial resources.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mangudya, #IMF, #Africa

Comments


Must Read

Mhlophe secures PSL vice chairperson posts uncontested

35 mins ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe Judges' Chitepo School 'training' scrapped

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Chivayo donates US$250,000 to honour Joshua Nkomo's legacy

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zaba remanded in custody

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

3 men killed by trains in 1 day

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Man murdered after stopping to help a stranded couple

3 hrs ago | 597 Views

Teachers' movement slams 13 unions for inaction

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

First Mutual Holdings suffers US$27 million loss

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Presidential inputs scheme beneficiaries urged to deliver grain to GMB

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Earth tremor shakes Bikita South

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ministry fails to pay US$180 000 CDU workshop allowances to teachers

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Bosso star eyeing Czech Republic breakthrough

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Top cop in rape storm!

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Edgar Lungu: untidy facts surrounding his burial place?

5 hrs ago | 716 Views

Jesus, not 'divine apples', is the source of our blessings

5 hrs ago | 144 Views

No water from the tap. They're asked to pay a tax anyway

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe lawyers to march against Chitepo training for judges

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Geza resurfaces, warns Mnangagwa, Tagwirei faction

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Chamisa says he is giving Mnangagwa sleepless nights

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mugabe's son granted $200 bail

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

South Africa crushes Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 92 Views

Dembare avert Fifa transfer ban

6 hrs ago | 118 Views

TelOne suffers liquidity crunch

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Another heavy blow for Zimbabwe's 'Patriotic Act'

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

7 executives arrested over illicit ethanol-laced brews

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Residents cry out over escalating sewage crisis

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe moves to outlaw biological weapons

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF convenes high-level meetings this week

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

32 arrested in police raid on illicit liquor plant in Harare

6 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mthwakazi to protest at UN Office in Pretoria

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Riot police besiege Bulawayo High Court

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa's office warns line ministries

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fishers want ZimParks to extend fishing depth reprieve

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Edgar Lungu did not hold a Zimbabwean diplomatic passport

17 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Faith Zaba arrested over satirical article attacking Mnangagwa

19 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Mliswa fired as CP Chemicals Chair

21 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Zimbabwe remembers Dr Joshua Nkomo, 26 years on

21 hrs ago | 337 Views

Prosecutor's application for late appeal dismissed

22 hrs ago | 351 Views

Fraud case against two Harare businessmen crumbles

22 hrs ago | 2546 Views

ZRA to conduct leakage test on Kariba Dam plunge pool

22 hrs ago | 336 Views

High Court dismisses ZAPU bid to halt Gukurahundi hearings

22 hrs ago | 280 Views

Potraz certifies 700 data protection officers

22 hrs ago | 210 Views

Illegal gambling machines in Beitbridge to be destroyed

22 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zifa suspends officials after 'shocking' blunders

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chatunga Mugabe arrested over brutal assault

22 hrs ago | 649 Views

Sex scandal in schoolyard

22 hrs ago | 989 Views

US warns Zimbabweans against misusing visas for 'birth tourism'

23 hrs ago | 877 Views

Maphisa to host Zimbabwe's 2026 independence celebrations

24 hrs ago | 264 Views

Jonathan Moyo warns against use of money in Zanu-PF

01 Jul 2025 at 15:04hrs | 1369 Views

Zanu-PF ideological training for Zimbabwe Judges

01 Jul 2025 at 14:58hrs | 583 Views