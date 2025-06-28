Latest News Editor's Choice


India backs Zimbabwe's UN Security Council seat bid

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 14:46hrs | Views
India has officially endorsed Zimbabwe's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027 to 2028 term, bolstering Harare's campaign for enhanced global representation.

The endorsement was made public yesterday during a courtesy visit by India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Minister Singh confirmed a mutual support agreement between the two nations. "Yes, we are supporting each other in our proposal to become members of the UN Security Council. We have already proposed to give a word of acceptance for Zimbabwe to be a non-permanent member in 2027-2028 and the Government of Zimbabwe and His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) has assured his support for India to be the non-permanent member in 2029-2030 and we will support each other," he said.

Minister Singh highlighted the longstanding cooperative relationship between Zimbabwe and India, emphasizing their history of backing each other on international platforms including the UN and other forums representing the Global South.

Zimbabwe's campaign has gained momentum internationally, with prior endorsements from Russia, Cuba, Senegal, the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the African Union (AU).

Securing a seat on the UNSC would be a landmark achievement for Zimbabwe and the African continent, which continues to push for greater influence in global security and policymaking.

The UNSC consists of five permanent members—China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States—and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms. For any resolution to pass, it requires at least nine affirmative votes, but any of the five permanent members can exercise veto power.

Minister Singh also noted that discussions with President Mnangagwa covered broader issues aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation. "We have very active engagements from both sides with ministerial visits and high-level visits. My visit to Zimbabwe was in that context of strengthening our bilateral relations with Zimbabwe and discussing some bilateral issues including trade, investment and development opportunities for both our countries," he said.

He expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received during his visit and expressed optimism about future trade and development collaborations.

India and Zimbabwe share deep-rooted ties dating back to Zimbabwe's liberation struggle and independence in 1980. Over the years, India has supported Zimbabwe's development through lines of credit, grants, and capacity-building programs.

The presence of a sizeable Indian community in Zimbabwe further symbolizes the strong bond between the two nations, with many Zimbabweans of Indian origin playing vital roles in the country's economy and society.

The meeting also included Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Permanent Secretary Albert Chimbindi, and other senior government officials.

Source - The Herald
