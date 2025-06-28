Zanu-PF losing candidate arrested

News / National

by Staff reporter

Thomas Chidzomba, a ZANU-PF member and the losing candidate for the Chinhoyi parliamentary seat in the August 2023 elections, spent last night in police custody alongside his colleague Esau Chizombe following allegations of assault against a white farmer, Brink Bosman.Both men are scheduled to appear before Chinhoyi Magistrates Court today to face charges linked to the incident. Chidzomba voluntarily handed himself over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Chinhoyi, accompanied by his lawyer, Fortune Murisi.According to police sources, officers also visited Bosman's Dundrennam Farm in Lion's Den to apprehend some of Chidzomba's workers, but found the farm deserted at the time.Chidzomba faces charges of unlawful occupation and assault against Bosman, while Chizombe is accused of assaulting Francis Bava, a security guard at the farm. Meanwhile, three of Chidzomba's alleged accomplices—Bruno Elias, John Kagare, and Norbert Mawere—were recently arrested but have since been released on bail.Police insiders revealed that Chidzomba had been uncooperative initially, prompting threats from law enforcement to pursue him. "We threatened to hunt him down as he was not cooperating with the police and kept on hiding," one source said. "It was only after these threats that lawyer Murisi brought him in."Chidzomba and four other ZANU-PF activists were previously arrested last month, but the courts withdrew the charges after it was established they occupied part of the farm under a power of attorney issued by Kindness Paradza, who currently serves as a Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commissioner. However, Paradza has since rescinded the power of attorney letter.Bosman has specifically accused Chidzomba and others of assaulting him and the farm's security guard. The troubles began on April 5, 2025, when Chidzomba, Elias, Mawere, and an individual named Elington Chanetsa allegedly occupied a 578.54-hectare portion (Subdivision 1 Manenga) of Dundrennam Farm unlawfully and without Bosman's or state permission.Bosman has been the legitimate owner of Dundrennam Farm since receiving an offer letter on September 30, 2004.Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera said he could neither confirm nor deny the arrest of Chidzomba, stating that he was yet to be fully briefed on the matter.The upcoming court proceedings will shed more light on the case, which has drawn significant attention given Chidzomba's political profile and the ongoing land disputes in the region.