Mohadi sparks transformation at Mtetengwe primary school

News / National

by Staff reporter

The rural village of Mtetengwe, located 20 kilometers west of Beitbridge, experienced an extraordinary day of celebration and transformation recently, following a wave of attention sparked by a January 27 article exposing the neglect of Mtetengwe Primary School. The once-sleepy village, home to Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, was transformed into a bustling hub that for a moment resembled a thriving urban suburb, complete with traffic jams and policemen managing the flow of vehicles.Thousands of people from across Zimbabwe flocked to the school, established in the 1960s but long suffering from poor facilities and neglect. The refurbished school was adorned with decorations, and mini stalls set up by various organizations created a lively market atmosphere, giving part of the school the look and feel of a mini trade fair.Mohadi's quick intervention following media reports brought much-needed attention and corporate support to the area. The local community was visibly grateful, with residents expressing pride in having a son of the area in high government office. An elderly man known as Mbedzi said, "We are so grateful to Mohadi, he has shown us that we have someone in the high offices. A school is not anyone's personal property, but a whole community has finally been remembered."Excitement was palpable, with villagers dancing in celebration of the positive changes. Entertainment at the event featured the late former President Robert Mugabe's doppelganger, Tinotenda Mutswiri, popularly known as Jah Bobo, who entertained the crowd with his striking resemblance and mannerisms. The comedian Jatiwero, a youth favourite, also thrilled attendees with skits, while traditional dances by schoolchildren captivated the audience.NetOne played a pivotal role in the school's refurbishment, contributing significantly to the upgrade. Previously, the Grade 6 and 7 classes were held in a staff room after a hailstorm destroyed the classrooms' roof four years ago. Two solar-powered boreholes were installed, providing safe drinking water, irrigation for a community nutrition garden, and water for a school-run chicken project. The highlight of the upgrades was the launch of a modern computer laboratory, aimed at introducing rural learners to digital technology and the global digital village.NetOne CEO Raphael Mushanawani spoke to the gathered crowd about the importance of these improvements in empowering the community through education.Vice-President Mohadi, while not directly referencing the article that prompted the intervention, thanked the media for their continued role in shining a light on the country's challenges and encouraged them to keep telling Zimbabwe's stories."The refurbishment is meant to bring about quality education to all learners and improve access to these life-empowering tools for the socio-economic transformation of our nation," Mohadi said.He also called on learners, staff, and the community to protect and utilize the new resources for the benefit of future generations.The celebrations coincided with the "Run For Hope" Half Marathon, themed "Championing a Drug-Free Society by 2030." Mohadi highlighted the importance of addressing drug and substance abuse, a challenge he said threatens the very fabric of Zimbabwean society.The revitalization of Mtetengwe Primary School has given the village a new lease on life, igniting hope for the future and underscoring the power of media exposure, government intervention, and community unity in driving positive change.