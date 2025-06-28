Harare man in trouble over US$11,000 visa scam

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 36-year-old Harare man, Crispen Zhou, appeared in court this week facing two counts of fraud and charges related to the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act after allegedly duping two victims of over US$11,000 in a fake visa processing scam.Zhou, who resides in Block C near Friendship High School in Hatcliffe, appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo. He is accused of falsely presenting himself as a travel consultant capable of securing working visas and employment opportunities in Ireland.Nomsa Kangara, prosecuting for the State, told the court that Zhou committed the offences between January and March 2025, targeting parents desperate to find overseas jobs for their children.In the first case, Zhou allegedly convinced a woman employed at Dzivarasekwa Barracks Primary School that he could secure a working visa and employment for her son. The complainant, who had found Zhou through a Facebook advertisement, transferred a total of US$5,147 into Zhou's FBC Bank account in instalments. Zhou even signed an affidavit acknowledging receipt of the funds. However, the visa provided turned out to be fake, resulting in the deportation of her son, Lovemore Junior, from Ireland. Zhou became evasive and failed to respond to further attempts to engage him.In the second case, another complainant, Victor Simbarashe, was similarly deceived after paying US$6,000 to Zhou under the same false promises. The money was also transferred to Zhou's bank account, and he signed an affidavit confirming receipt. Despite repeated follow-ups, Zhou failed to deliver the promised visa documents.Following investigations, Zhou was arrested on June 22, 2025. He is charged with fraud under Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] and contravening Section 8(1)(a) read with Section 58(6) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24].The case was postponed to July 3, 2025, for routine remand proceedings.