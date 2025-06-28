Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa announces new state lands management policy

by Staff reporter
28 Jun 2025 at 14:51hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced the development of a new State Lands Management Policy aimed at eradicating the growing problem of land barons and lawlessness in land administration.

Speaking at the launch of the Minimum Service Delivery Standards Indaba held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, Mnangagwa emphasized the government's commitment to restoring order and accountability in land management. The indaba is convened under the theme "Benchmarking Service Delivery Towards Attainment of Vision 2030."

"As a way of controlling the proliferation of the culture of lawlessness in land management, government has crafted a new State Lands Management Policy," the President stated.

Mnangagwa called on local government councillors to implement systems that will bring about both qualitative and quantitative improvements in their jurisdictions. He underscored the importance of transparency, particularly in financial management, pledging that the Ministry of Local Government will monitor authorities that repeatedly fail to conduct audits as required by law.

"In doing so, you must always be guided by the best interests of ratepayers, while also inculcating a work culture for high impact results," he said. "The central government and local authorities must work with greater collaboration and unity of purpose."

The President also urged councils to promote investment through public-private partnerships to boost development at the local level.

"I exhort your parent Ministry of Local Government to draft and review the legal landscape, where there are gaps, to enable local authorities to deliver on their mandates on a more regular basis," Mnangagwa added.

The new policy is expected to tighten control over state land allocations and curb abuses that have undermined equitable access and sustainable development.

Source - Newsday

